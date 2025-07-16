Kanwar Yatra 2025: Are All Schools Closed in Uttar Pradesh This Week? Meerut, Bareilly & Muzaffarnagar Issue New Advisory

Kanwar Yatra 2025: Are All Schools Closed in Uttar Pradesh This Week? | Image: X

Meerut: In light of the ongoing Shravan Kanwar Yatra 2025, the Meerut district administration has announced the closure of all schools and educational institutions from July 16 to July 23. The official order was issued on Tuesday by District Magistrate VK Singh, citing the need for public safety and traffic management during Kanwar Yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 11, will conclude on Shivratri, July 23. This yatra draws lakhs of Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas) walking to collect holy water, causing significant road congestion.

Kanwar Yatra 2025: Meerut School and College Holiday Dates Announced

All schools and colleges in Meerut will remain closed from July 16 to July 23, 2025, due to the Kanwar Yatra. This decision was made to ensure safety and reduce traffic problems during the religious event.

Which Schools and Colleges Will Be Closed?

The closure order applies to all types of schools and colleges, including:

Primary, upper primary, and secondary schools

Schools affiliated with UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE

Madrasas

Degree colleges

Technical and vocational institutes

District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Rajesh Kumar said that official notices have been sent to all institutions. He warned that strict action will be taken against any school or college found open during this period.

“No school is allowed to run classes during these dates. Any violation will lead to strict action,” he added.

School Holidays in Other Cities

In Muzaffarnagar, all government and private schools and colleges will remain closed from July 16 to 23, according to District Magistrate Umesh Mishra.

In Bareilly, schools near the main Kanwar routes will be closed on all Mondays during the Sawan month. This includes schools within a 5-kilometre radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road, as ordered by DM Avinash Singh.

Why Were the Holidays Declared?

To manage the situation more effectively during the Kanwar Yatra, the administration has put several safety and traffic control measures in place. They have set up one-way traffic routes in busy areas to reduce congestion. Extra police officers and mobile patrol teams have been deployed to maintain law and order.