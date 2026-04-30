Bengaluru Pre-Monsoon Showers Till May 2; IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across Karnataka

New Delhi: Residents in Bengaluru can expect continued pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms till May 2, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for several districts across Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that rainfall and thunderstorms will likely occur in the next few days in Odisha and said that people are facing difficulties due to the sweltering heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a weather warning for several parts of Northeast and Eastern India, predicting widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days.

According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30-50 kmph over the next few days. Weather officials said rain activity is expected to intensify during the evening and night hours, bringing temporary relief from the scorching summer heat.

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The weather department has warned that April 30 and May 1 are likely to be the most active days during the forecast period, with chances of heavy rainfall in parts of south interior Karnataka. Intermittent showers are expected to continue on May 2 as well, though rainfall intensity may reduce slightly.

Several districts, including Ramanagara, Mandya, Tumakuru, Kolar and Mysuru, are also expected to receive widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity as pre-monsoon conditions strengthen across the state.

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Bengaluru has already witnessed scattered showers and hailstorm activity in recent days, with sudden downpours leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. The changing weather pattern is being linked to atmospheric instability and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, conditions typically seen during Karnataka’s pre-monsoon phase.

Despite the rainfall activity, temperatures across Karnataka remain high. While cloud cover and showers are expected to provide some relief, daytime temperatures in Bengaluru are likely to hover around 35-37 degrees Celsius over the coming days.