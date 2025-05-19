Heavy Rain Lashes Bengaluru: IMD Issues Yellow Alert in 23 Karnataka Districts; Warns of More Showers, Thunderstorms, And Gusty Winds Until Thursday

Bengaluru Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert in 23 Karnataka Districts, Warns of More Showers, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Until Thursday | Image: @namma_vjy/X

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds through Thursday, May 22. The alert comes following a weekend of intense rainfall in the state capital.

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Karnataka

According to the weather department, the unstable weather condition is being driven by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. A trough stretching from Telangana to northern Tamil Nadu is further intensifying moisture inflow, leading to widespread rain across southern India.

IMD has predicted more thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the state I the next few days.

Districts under the yellow alert include Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davanagere, and Chitradurga. These regions are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching 50–60 km/h.

Bengaluru Faces Waterlogging After Weekend Rain

On Sunday, Bengaluru experienced heavy downpours that caused significant waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupted traffic. The city recorded about 40 mm of rainfall within 24 hours. Light to moderate rain is predicted to continue across Monday, with partly cloudy skies and humidity levels hovering around 93 per cent. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 22°C and 27°C.

Source: X

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) confirmed that conditions will remain unstable throughout the week, especially in southern and northern interior districts.

“Coastal and Malnadu districts are likely to experience heavy rain at scattered places from May 20 to May 22. OrangeAlert issued by IMD…wind speed of 50-430 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the state,” the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre wrote on X.

Authorities on High Alert

With the yellow alert in effect until Thursday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), traffic police, and disaster response teams have been placed on high alert. Civic bodies have been clearing stormwater drains, deploying emergency personnel, and advising residents to take precautions during periods of intense rain.

Weather Forecast for the Week

May 20: Scattered thunderstorms with cloudy skies expected across Bengaluru and nearby districts.

May 21: Light showers likely, with humidity remaining high at around 91 per cent.