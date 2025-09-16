Bengaluru School Warden, Six Students, Held For Sexual Assault of Minor Boy

Bengaluru, Karnataka: The Bannerghatta police in Bengaluru have detained the hostel warden and six students of an international school for allegedly stripping, beating, and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in the hostel.

According to reports, the hostel warden ignored the abuse and neglected the boy’s complaint. He was arrested by the police for his negligence.

The victim, a 10th-grade student, endured continuous sexual assault and ragging by fellow classmates and senior students. Despite reporting the abuse to the authorities, the victim faced ongoing humiliation.

Based on a complaint filed by the student’s father, an FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Juvenile Justice Act, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

The incident occurred in early September, according to reports. The school principal was also questioned in connection with the case.

This case highlights the serious issue of ragging faced by students in academic institutions.