Bengaluru Shocker: Man Shares Facebook Video Alleging Mental Harassment, Commits Suicide Later

New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a 35-year-old man identified as Praveen Gowda Belur was found dead by suicide on the outskirts of Bengaluru after posting a heartbreaking video on Facebook.

In the video, Belur directly accused several individuals of mentally and physically harassing him over the past two months, leading to his deteriorating mental health.

According to media reports, Belur named Kiran Gowda, Harish, Bhaskar Narayanappa, Doddahagade Madhu Gowda, and Saravana as key people who subjected him to sustained mental harassment.

In particular, he held Kiran Gowda responsible for his suffering and urged authorities to take strict action against him. He also alleged that Krishna Gowda was in the habit of harassing women over phone calls.

In his final message, Belur accused BJP Mandal president Muniraju Gowda, local councillor Bhagyamma, and her husband Srinivas of physically assaulting him.

He claimed he was called to Muniraju’s residence under the pretext of a financial discussion, only to be ambushed by a group allegedly summoned by Bhagyamma and Srinivas. The mob reportedly assaulted him for nearly two hours and took away his phone.

Belur was later found hanging from a tree near a school in Anekal, a town located on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)