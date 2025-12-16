Bengaluru: Speeding Fortuner Rams Hi-Tech Police Kiosk Near Halasuru Lake, Probe Underway

Bengaluru: A dramatic incident took place where a speeding Toyota Fortuner lost control and smashed heavily into a recently built traffic police kiosk near the Gurudwara close to Halasuru Lake, Bengaluru, late on Tuesday night. The speeding SUV's driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash straight into the police building.

The kiosk, which was recently constructed as a high-tech facility for traffic police, was entirely uprooted and tossed aside due to the extreme intensity of the crash. Images taken at the scene demonstrate the significant damage and the power and speed of the collision.

According to reports, no police officers were inside the kiosk when the accident occurred, preventing a terrible disaster with no casualties. A complaint was immediately registered at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station. A case has been filed against the car driver, and further investigation into the cause is underway.

This incident has raised concerns about reckless driving late at night and the need for stricter enforcement of speed limits. More information is awaited, while the investigation will focus on determining the exact circumstances leading up to the crash, including whether the driver was under the influence or driving negligently.

The local authorities are assessing the damage to the police infrastructure and proceeding with legal action against the driver responsible. More information is awaited.