Bengaluru Shocker: Toddler Falls from Apartment While Playing, CCTV Captures Chilling Moment

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an 18-month-old girl reportedly fell from a residential building while playing, with the terrifying moment captured on CCTV in Bengaluru's Nayandahalli.

Initial information suggests the child may have slipped from a balcony or an open window while playing, leading to the fall.

CCTV Captures Chilling Visuals

The horrifying visuals were caught on camera as she braces the impact of the fall.

In the clip, the toddler falls onto the road below hitting the surface hard and the impact reportedly left the child unconscious, prompting immediate panic among nearby residents. Passersby quickly gathered at the scene and rushed to help the injured child.

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The toddler reportedly sustained head injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU and reportedly is responding positively and is now out of danger. The incident has raised fresh concerns over child safety in homes, especially on balconies and in open areas.