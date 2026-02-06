Bengaluru: NH-44 Caves In, Massive Sinkhole Brings Traffic To A Screeching Halt

Bengaluru Traffic In Chaos After NH-44 Cave-In Causes Massive Sinkhole | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The traffic movement on the Bengaluru–Chennai corridor was disrupted after a major cave-in on National Highway 44 near Attibele on Friday.

A nearly 100-metre stretch of NH-44 sank due to soil collapse at a vehicular overpass construction site on the Bengaluru–Hosur stretch.

The affected area falls under the jurisdiction of the Suryanagar and Attibele police stations.

The sudden collapse significantly reduced the usable width of the road, leading to heavy congestion and long traffic, especially during peak hours. Commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Hosur faced major delays as vehicles were forced to slow down or navigate through narrowed lanes.

Advertisement

What may have caused the incident?

Preliminary assessments suggest that ongoing infrastructure development and road-widening work in the area may have weakened the soil base, resulting in the cave-in.

Bengaluru Rural District Police said the collapse created a major bottleneck on one of the busiest national highways in southern India.

Advertisement