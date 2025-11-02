Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Jumps Signal, Kills Couple On Scooter

Bengaluru: An ambulance lost control and rammed into a few motorcycles waiting at a traffic signal on Saturday night in Bengaluru, resulting in the death of a couple. The fatal collision happened near Richmond Circle at around 11:00 PM.

According to reports, the car crashed into a neighbouring police outpost after striking three motorcycles and dragging one of the motorcycles for a few meters.

Bystanders rushed to rescue the people trapped beneath the ambulance.

Two people died in the incident. According to reports, the accident claimed the lives of a 40-year-old man named Ismail and his wife, Sameen Banu. They were on a scooter. The couple passed away on the spot, reports said.

Two more cyclists, who sustained severe injuries, were sent to a local hospital for emergency care.

Videos from the scene showed the extent of damage caused to the police outpost. The footage also captures glimpses from the site of the tragedy, including that of smashed motorcycles all over the road and people around the ambulance.

Public Outrage at the Bengaluru Accident Site

The incident sparked widespread uproar among locals, who surrounded the ambulance and protested against the frequent occurrences of such incidents in the neighbourhood. They said that even in the absence of an emergency, vehicles frequently race through with their sirens on and that this was the second ambulance-related collision in the area.