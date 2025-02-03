sb.scorecardresearch

Published 18:48 IST, February 3rd 2025

Bengaluru Transport Officials Seize 30 Luxury Cars for Plying Without Paying Taxes

The Bengaluru transport department has seized 30 luxury cars for plying in the state without paying the required taxes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bengaluru transport officials seize 30 luxury cars
Bengaluru transport officials seize 30 luxury cars | Image: representative

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru transport department has seized 30 luxury cars for plying in the state without paying the required taxes, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, officials from the Bengaluru Transport Department conducted an operation and seized 30 luxury cars, including Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Austin, and Range Rover, they said.

According to the department, the operation was led by Transport Deputy Commissioner C Mallikarjun, with a team of 41 officials, including Regional Transport Officers B Srinivas Prasad, Deepak, Srinivasappa, and Ranjit.

"These cars were being driven in the state without paying the required taxes and a notice has been issued to recover approximately Rs three crore in taxes from the seized vehicles," a senior department official said. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 18:48 IST, February 3rd 2025