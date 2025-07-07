Shocking Video Captures Bengaluru Man Striped And Beaten Over Obscene Text

Soladevanahalli, Bengaluru: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a youth named Kushal was brutally assaulted, stripped naked, and filmed by a group of 8–10 individuals who crushed his private parts and threatened to kill him, referencing the Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his associates.

The incident took place on June 30 in Soladevanahalli, a locality in Nelamangala taluk near Bengaluru, when the accused kidnapped Kushal in a car and took him to a secluded area near a lake under the pretext of resolving a dispute.

According to the police, the assault stemmed from a relationship issue after Kushal, who had previously been in a two-year relationship with a girl during college, allegedly sent obscene messages to her months after their breakup. The girl, who had since become close to another boy, informed her friends about the messages.

Following this, the girl, along with her new boyfriend and their friends, allegedly plotted a revenge assault. On the day of the incident, Kushal was lured by the group, forcibly taken to the isolated spot, and stripped before being subjected to brutal physical assault.

During the attack, the accused not only filmed the assault but also threatened Kushal, saying that he would end up like Renukaswamy, referring to the high-profile murder case that has shocked Karnataka. In the viral video, the accused were heard saying that he (victim) is Renukaswamy and they are accused number one, two and three.