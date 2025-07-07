Flash Floods, Landslides Wreak Havoc in Himachal And Uttarakhand; Red Alert, Advisory Issued

78 deaths in Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods and torrential rain. | Image: X

Pre-Monsoon: Monsoon rain has unleashed a trail of destruction across the hilly states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with landslides and flash floods looming large. Both states remain on high alert as torrential downpours continue to batter mountainous regions, disrupting normal life, halting traffic, and endangering lives and infrastructure.

Orange Alert in Uttarakhand, Landslide Risk in 4 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand, particularly the mountainous districts. In response, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has issued a high alert for landslides in four vulnerable districts - Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.

The Geological Survey of India has also warned of potential landslides in several subdivisions, including Ukhimath, Ghansali, Dhanaulti, Narendra Nagar, Dunda, and Chinyalisaur, for July 7 and 8.

Further, 67 roads, including the crucial Rishikesh -Yamunotri National Highway, are blocked due to debris and landslides.

Fresh landslides near Bosan Band have repeatedly halted traffic, with debris falling intermittently and hampering clearance efforts.

Tourist movement in the higher Himalayan zones has been restricted during the warning period.

Local authorities have been directed to regulate traffic, ensure emergency stockpiling of food and medicines, and stay on 24/7 alert with wireless sets and response equipment ready.

Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh Amid Rising Death Toll and Infrastructure Collapse

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon's impact has been catastrophic, with 78 deaths reported since June 20. The state has witnessed 23 flash floods, 19 cloudbursts, and 16 landslides.

50 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents such as drowning, electrocution, lightning strikes, and flash floods.

28 died in road accidents on slippery, broken roads.

37 people are missing, while 115 others have sustained injuries.

Among the worst-hit areas is Mandi, where the first floor of the Himachal Cooperative Bank in Thunag, submerged under slush and debris, destroyed valuables worth crores.

Additionally, 243 roads, including two national highways, remain closed, 278 power transformers are down, leading to electricity outages, and 261 drinking water projects have stalled.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi, predicting very heavy rain, thunderstorms, squalls, and more landslides over the next three days.

Precautionary Measures & Advisories