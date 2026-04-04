Bengaluru vs Mumbai: Which City Is Better? Man's Social Media Post Missing Home Sparks Debate

New Delhi: Moving to a new city often comes with mixed emotions. While some may find it refreshing, others go through a sense of homesickness and miss the comfort of familiar surroundings. Recently, a person who moved from Mumbai to Bengaluru drew attention after sharing their experience on social media.

Just two months into the move, he spoke about missing Mumbai’s warmth, describing how the city’s sense of belonging and friendly people had left a lasting impression on them.

The Mumbaikar in heart described that even “small interactions” felt like a “negotiation”.

"Two months in Bangalore and I miss Mumbai. I miss the people. Every small interaction here feels like a negotiation. Auto drivers, packers, and old tenants. Everyone's trying to squeeze something out of you," the user, who goes by the name, poobesh said.

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"In Mumbai, a cab driver sees it's hot and just turns on the AC. Here you have to ask for it like it's a personal favour. That tells you everything," he added.

The Reactions That Drove The Show

The post received mixed social media views, that ranged from some people showing their love to the IT city, to others bashing its weather. Others said that such experiences are subjective and one should not homogenize.

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While one of them said, “Replies to this tweet is my updated block list,” another said, “As a mumbaikar I spent 4 years in that hell hole before moving permanently.”