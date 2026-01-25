Bengaluru Woman Alleges Daylight Harassment By 'Naked Man' While Commuting From Work, Bystanders Watched

Bengaluru: A woman has detailed a terrifying incident shared on social media of sexual harassment on a public road while returning home from her office. The victim alleged that a man, who was completely naked inside his car, attempted to lure her toward the vehicle before escalating his aggressive behaviour.

The incident, which reportedly took place in broad daylight, has once again sparked concerns regarding women's safety even in broad daylight.

A Harrowing Journey Home

According to the victim's post, the ordeal began as she was walking back from work. She noticed a car slowing down beside her.

To her horror, the driver was entirely undressed and began making suggestive gestures, trying to entice her to come closer to the vehicle.

Despite her visible distress and attempts to move away, the harasser did not relent.

The woman claimed that when she refused to comply, the man drove the car directly toward her, a move she described as a deliberate attempt to intimidate and potentially harm her.

"Despite pedestrians being nearby, no one came to my help even after I shouted," the victim stated in her post, expressing shock at the lack of intervention from the public.

Brave Act

The woman managed to record a video of the incident. She described this as a "safety measure," intended to serve as evidence should the situation escalate further or if she chose to approach the authorities.

She noted that while several people were nearby, the lack of a response left her feeling vulnerable and isolated.

Safety and Legal Action

The incident has gone viral, with many users tagging the Bengaluru City Police and demanding immediate action.