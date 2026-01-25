Updated 25 January 2026 at 13:43 IST
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Daylight Harassment By 'Naked Man' While Commuting From Work, Bystanders Watched
In a viral social media post, a woman in Bengaluru recounted a terrifying encounter while returning from work in broad daylight. She alleged that a man, completely naked inside his car, followed her and attempted to lure her toward his vehicle.
Bengaluru: A woman has detailed a terrifying incident shared on social media of sexual harassment on a public road while returning home from her office. The victim alleged that a man, who was completely naked inside his car, attempted to lure her toward the vehicle before escalating his aggressive behaviour.
The incident, which reportedly took place in broad daylight, has once again sparked concerns regarding women's safety even in broad daylight.
A Harrowing Journey Home
According to the victim's post, the ordeal began as she was walking back from work. She noticed a car slowing down beside her.
To her horror, the driver was entirely undressed and began making suggestive gestures, trying to entice her to come closer to the vehicle.
Despite her visible distress and attempts to move away, the harasser did not relent.
The woman claimed that when she refused to comply, the man drove the car directly toward her, a move she described as a deliberate attempt to intimidate and potentially harm her.
"Despite pedestrians being nearby, no one came to my help even after I shouted," the victim stated in her post, expressing shock at the lack of intervention from the public.
Brave Act
The woman managed to record a video of the incident. She described this as a "safety measure," intended to serve as evidence should the situation escalate further or if she chose to approach the authorities.
She noted that while several people were nearby, the lack of a response left her feeling vulnerable and isolated.
Safety and Legal Action
The incident has gone viral, with many users tagging the Bengaluru City Police and demanding immediate action.
As of now, it is unclear if an official First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, but the video evidence captured by the victim is expected to play a crucial role in identifying the vehicle and the driver.
