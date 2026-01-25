Updated 25 January 2026 at 09:05 IST
Professor Stabbed To Death By Commuter In Mumbai Local Train Over Trivial Argument, Police Scour CCTV
The altercation began onboard the train, where Alok Singh and his assailant were traveling together. What started as a minor disagreement over a trivial issue reportedly persisted throughout the journey, eventually escalating into the violent encounter.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: What was supposed to be a routine, bustling commute for college professor Alok Singh through India’s financial and entertainment hub took a tragic turn when a minor dispute with a fellow passenger on a local train in Mumbai escalated rapidly, resulting in a violent confrontation that left Singh severely impacted.
As per reports, the professor was stabbed at stomach with a knife at Mumbai's Malad railway station by fellow passenger. Following the brutal attack, the victim collapsed on Platform 1 and was raced to the hospital for further treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries, according to police statements.
Why the altercation took place?
The assailant, meanwhile, fled the scene immediately after the train arrived at Malad station. Despite his severe injuries, Singh, a professor at NM College in Vile Parle, managed to stumble onto the platform before collapsing while attempting to stem the bleeding.
According to reports, the police have since sent Singh's body for an autopsy and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the station to identify and apprehend the suspect.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 25 January 2026 at 08:57 IST