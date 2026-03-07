Bengaluru Woman Commits Suicide After Argument with Husband Over 3-Days-Old Stale Sambar

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a young woman from Bengaluru allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide after a heated argument with her husband about being served stale sambar for days.

The deceased has been identified as Kavya, and according to preliminary information, the incident took place after a domestic dispute escalated on the day of the incident.

What Happened?

As per reports, Kavya had prepared sambar for dinner three days ago, and since then, she had been reheating and serving the same dish to her husband repeatedly. On the day of the incident, the husband objected to being served three-day-old sambar, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

The disagreement soon escalated, following which Kavya allegedly took the drastic step of consuming pesticide.

After the incident was reported, local police arrived at the spot and registered a case. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are underway.