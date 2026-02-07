Reckless Driving Or Technical Fault? BMTC Electric Bus Crushes Woman To Death Near Bengaluru’s Tin Factory

New Delhi: A tragic road accident in Karnataka's Bengaluru claimed the life of a young woman on Wednesday morning after she was run over by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) electric bus near the busy Tin Factory junction.

The deceased has been identified as Hanna Inaka and was a resident of Manipal.

As per preliminary probe, the accident occurred during the morning rush hour on Wednesday when Hanna was traveling on a two-wheeler and reportedly, she lost balance and fell onto the road where she was struck by a speeding BMTC electric bus.

The impact caused her to lose balance and fall onto the roadway. Tragically, she fell directly into the path of the bus and was crushed under its wheels. Eyewitnesses stated that she died on the spot due to the severity of her injuries.

Police Action and Investigation

Although the accident took place on Wednesday morning, the full details of the victim and the circumstances of the crash only came to light later that evening.

The Mahadevapura Traffic Police have officially registered a case against the bus driver. The vehicle involved has been seized, and an investigation is underway to determine if the crash was a result of reckless driving or a technical fault with the electric bus.

Rising Concerns

This incident adds to a growing number of fatalities involving BMTC buses on Bengaluru's congested arterial roads. The Tin Factory stretch, known for its heavy traffic and ongoing infrastructure projects, has become a notorious bottleneck where commuters often face high risks.

Similar cases in the past

In another case, two elderly pedestrians were killed in separate BMTC bus accidents in November last year, prompting concerns about reckless driving in Bengaluru.

The fatalities occurred in Vijayanagar and Madiwala. Both bus drivers were arrested.

In the first incident, a 69-year-old woman died instantly after being run over by a BMTC electric bus she had just alighted from.