Bengaluru Woman Drives 47 Km Instead of 23 Km City Route To Avoid Traffic, Plan Succeeds | Travel Map Inside

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's traffic woes are well known and commuters have started coming up with innovative ways to circumvent this routine chaos. Recently, a resident of Bengaluru, shared how she avoided the traffic situation in the city on social media, saying that she chose to take the longer route of 47 km instead of the shorter 23 km, through the city, but reached her destination in less time.

Shravika Jain, said that she preferred to take the longer route to avoid traffic jams. "Took the 47km route instead of 23km to avoid traffic in Bengaluru," she posted on X.

Jain also posted two screenshots of the navigation map that showed the two different routes to reach her destination. She explained that the longer route seemed come convenient owing to heavy traffic on the shorter route.

The two screenshots also point out how traffic conditions can provoke commuters to make unconventional travel choices, just to have a smooth ride.

The post received invited a flurry of comments when they say both the route maps. One of them said, "Once a legend said "two roads diverged in a wood, and i took the one less travelled by" got real."

One of the users tried to explain the reason behind the traffic congestion. “Looks like the short route has no toll hence lot of people trying to avoid toll using it and clogging. If this situation is reversed probably short route will be with less traffic and faster,” he said.

"I do this everyday," another user pointed out.