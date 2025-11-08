Bengaluru Woman Harassed During Rapido Bike Ride, Driver Arrested

Bengaluru: The safety of women commuting daily in Bengaluru has come under intense scrutiny after a woman passenger was harassed by the by a Rapido bike driver. After the woman booked the ride and the rider picked her up from the given location, he allegedly started misbehaving with her by touching his hands on her legs and thighs, even after the passenger objected to the advances.

The incident, which the victim reportedly filmed, has led to a police investigation and raised serious concerns about the security protocols of popular ride-hailing services. The accused, identified as Lokesh (bearing vehicle number KA 55 EA 4344), was booked by the Wilson Garden Police after the woman lodged a formal complaint.

Screengrab from the Instagram post made by the woman who shared the information of her ride on Rapido.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the driver allegedly touched the woman’s leg and thigh repeatedly throughout the journey, despite her immediate objections and clear discomfort.

The victim used her mobile phone to record the incident, gathering crucial evidence of the driver's misconduct. The pictures were eventually provided to the police, playing a vital role in the registration of the FIR and subsequent arrest of the driver. Investigations into the matter are currently underway, with authorities looking into the full scope of the incident.

Screengrab from the Instagram post made by the woman who shared her conversation detailing about the incident.

The passenger described the experience as disturbing, emphasizing that the incident is a clear example of the unsafe environment women face on Rapido rides. This statement reinforces the ongoing, widespread debate concerning passenger safety, particularly for female users, across bike taxis and other app-based transport platforms.

This alarming incident shifts the responsibility directly onto Rapido and similar companies to improve driver vetting, impose stricter safety protocols, and ensure swift, decisive action against employees accused of misbehavior. Even as Lokesh faces legal proceedings, the event is a powerful warning of the potential risks inherent in daily transportation

Screengrab from the Instagram post made by the woman who shared an aquaintance's message.