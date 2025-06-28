Bengaluru Woman Kills Dog To Perform Ritual, Draws Sri Yantra On Wrapped Body

Bengaluru: In a shocking case of animal cruelty and suspected ritualistic activity, a woman in Mahadevapura has been booked after she allegedly slit the throat of her pet dog, performed 'Tantric' rituals around the corpse, and kept it hidden inside her apartment for nearly four days.

The incident took place at Akme Ballet Apartments in Chinnappa Layout, where residents raised complaints of a foul smell coming from Flat No. 404. The accused, identified as Triparna Paik, a native of West Bengal, is said to have wrapped the dead Labrador in cloth and drawn a Sri Yantra around it using puja items.

Flat Filled With Puja Items

According to officials, her flat was found decorated with deity photos and religious items, suggesting a possible ritualistic intent behind the act. She had previously owned four Labradors. One reportedly died four months ago, and now with one dead in her apartment, only two remain and both were discovered in a neglected state.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities and veterinary officers, acting on resident complaints, visited the premises on June 26. Initially, Triparna refused entry, but police intervention allowed access. Upon entering, officials discovered the decomposing canine in one room, while the other two dogs were found alive but in poor health.

The sealed condition of the apartment, along with no ventilation, led to an overpowering stench that alarmed other residents. A post-mortem report confirmed the dog had been dead for nearly four days.

Triparna allegedly threatened suicide when confronted and obstructed civic officials from performing their duties. She had also ignored several prior warnings issued by the authorities.

A case has been registered at Mahadevapura Police Station under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (Section 11) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (Sections 132, 226, 325, 3(5), 271, 352).