Diljit Dosanjh a 'National Asset', Says BJP’s RP Singh Amid Sardarji 3 Backlash

Even before its release, Sardar Ji 3 sparked controversy for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the lead role, as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the Pahalgam incident.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, associated with the film, bore the brunt of the backlash, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) demanding the revocation of his citizenship and a complete industry boycott.

Amid mounting criticism and calls for boycott, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh came out in support of Dosanjh, calling him a “national asset.”

He further stressed that the film was shot well before the Pahalgam attack and that a figure like Diljit should not be vilified.

“The film featuring a Pakistani actress was shot before the Pahalgam attack. If there is anguish, it can be expressed through a boycott or by urging that the film not be screened in India. But attacking Diljit’s patriotism and demanding such an extreme step is simply irrational,” he stated.

Singh also pointed out the hypocrisy of the outrage, questioning why TV anchors who routinely host Pakistani guests aren't similarly scrutinized. “TV anchors invite Pakistanis for TRPs daily. Do we question their patriotism? Let’s not weaponize nationalism,” he added.

Highlighting further inconsistencies, RP Singh noted that the Indian cricket team played a match against Pakistan just days before the Pahalgam incident, yet no similar objections were raised then.