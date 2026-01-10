Bengaluru Zepto Delivery Turns Into Road Rage: Pick-Up Guy Collapses After Being Struck On Chest With Helmet | Watch

Bengaluru: What seemed to be normal routine delivery turned into a brutal assault for a Zepto delivery partner in Bengaluru, when two men on a scooter, lost control and fell on the road, just in front of his vehicle, which eventually led them to pounce on him.

The delivery partner, Deepak Kumar, took all the beating, as bystanders gathered at the spot, witnessing the chaotic scene, but later intervened and even went on to attack the assailants.

The incident, caught on CCTV camera, took place around on January 4 around 8 pm, near Kaggadasapura. Kumar had just picked up the order from the godown and was taking a turn onto the main road, when the Honda Activa scooter coming from the opposite direction braked and fell on the road after losing control. Kumar's delivery bag fell down due to the impact.

After getting up, the pillion rider came onto Kumar and punched him hard on his face, twice. The rider, verbally abusing Kumar, then landed a smashing blow on his chest with his helmet. The impact was so hard that Kumar collapsed on the road along with his vehicle. The assault did not stop. The rider again, came onto Kumar, with his helmet, as if to give him another blow. The pillion-rider, however, intervened, and snatched away the helmet, apparently sensing that the situation may go out of control.

The rider, however, was not deterred. He came onto Kumar, landing a hard kick on his face. When the pillion-rider, attempted to intervene again, he briefly stepped away for a moment, but again ran towards him and delivered another smashing kick at his direction.

The road rage disrupted traffic in the area and turned the 29th Cross junction into a chaotic scene. Bystanders intervened and attempted to restrain the attackers, especially the rider, and even got into an argument with him. Kumar, however, laid helpless, on the busy road. Moments later, the mob on the road, was seen attacking the attackers. However, the footage showed that they fled from their clutches and ran away.

