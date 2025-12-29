CCTV Captures Hay-Laden Truck Overturning On Nainital Road Crushing A Car, Driver Dies On Spot

Rampur: A fatal accident took place in Rampur, Uttarakhand, which led to the death of a driver identified as Firasat on Sunday afternoon. The 54-year-old was heading home after dropping off a Sub Divisional Officer at the Khoud substation around 4:30 PM. According to police, the accident occurred near Pahadi Gate when Firasat attempted a turn at a highway cut.

A hay-laden truck approaching from behind tried to swerve toward the divider to avoid the Bolero, but the truck’s front wheel climbed the curb, causing the massive vehicle to tip over. The SUV was completely crushed under the weight of the cargo. The victim, identified as Firasat from Gujar Tola, died on impact.

CCTV footage of the horrific crash has since gone viral on social media platforms, and the accident caused traffic congestion on the highway.

CCTV Captures The Incident

Chilling CCTV footage has captured the exact moment a hay-laden truck collapsed onto an electricity department Bolero in Rampur. The visuals show it swerving to avoid the turning SUV, only to lose balance and land directly on top of it. The impact was so severe that rescuers described the Bolero as "barely recognisable."

It took a 30-minute operation involving four cranes, two bulldozers, and a JCB to lift the remains. Tragically, the driver, Firasat, suffered fatal head and spinal injuries from the extreme pressure of the cargo.

Horrifying Crash Sparks Online Outrage



The horrifying visuals went viral on social media, prompting strong reactions from users. One user commented, “Carelessness on the part of the Bolero driver for not checking his mirrors."



Another said, “Grim visuals, but this is exactly why India needs stricter DL testing, proper lane discipline and real enforcement, not just outrage after crashes. Until we fix training and policing, this chaos repeats."



“Blind spots, wide turns, shifting loads, staying close to trucks is asking for trouble," a third user said.

“First of all, the truck is overloaded, and its speed is also too high for city limits. Secondly, heavy vehicles should be prohibited from entering the city during the day; they should only be allowed entry at night, and even then, with a time limit," said a fourth user.

Police Launch Manhunt

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyasagar Mishra, who supervised the highway clearance operation, confirmed that the accident occurred when the Bolero driver turned into the path of the oncoming truck.

According to the SP, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the collision. A police search is underway to apprehend him.