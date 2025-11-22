'Betrayal of Hippocratic Oath': Jammu Medical Bodies Condemn Delhi Blast By Terror Doctors

Jammu: Medical bodies in Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the “cowardly” blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed as many as 12 people and left several others injured. Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ), Resident Doctors Association (GMC Jammu) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Jammu branch expressed deep shock over the "dastardly" incident and extended solidarity with the victims and their families.

The deadly explosion shook Delhi on November 10, 2025. Many doctors have been arrested for allegedly conspiring in the terror attack.

‘Betrayal of Hippocratic Oath’

Expressing “profound shock” over the involvement of individuals from the medical profession in the terrorist act, Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) said that the blast is a “betrayal of the Hippocratic Oath” and a “stain of the noble medical profession”.

"The medical profession is built on the pillars of saving lives and serving humanity. Any individual, regardless of their qualification, who engages in acts of violence and terror, forfeits the right to be called a healer. We are appalled that persons trained to preserve life could allegedly be involved in its destruction,” the DAJ said in a press release.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of the innocent victims,” the statement added.

DAJ appealed to the investigating agencies to ensure a thorough and swift probe. “We have full faith in our judicial system and demand that the strictest possible punishment be meted out to the perpetrators if the allegations are proven true. There can be no tolerance for such anti-national activities,” the statement asserted.

Reaffirming their commitment to peace and national integrity, the association urged its members and the public to remain vigilant and united against forces that seek to disrupt the nation’s harmony.

'Betrayal of White Coat'

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Jammu Branch, called the terror attack an “unpardonable betrayal of the most trusted white coat”. The IMA Jammu Executive Council described the horrific act of terrorism, which resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives and caused widespread injury, as an attack not just on the nation’s security but on the very tenets of humanity.

It said it is “deeply concerned” by reports alleging the involvement of individuals from the medical fraternity in this anti-national activity, emphasising that such betrayal of the sacred trust placed in doctors — who are dedicated to compassion and saving lives — is shameful and unacceptable.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Pavan Malhotra, President, IMA Jammu branch expressed his “deepest sorrow” and “concern” over the “anti-national activity” that brings disgrace to the profession. He emphasised that doctors are symbols of compassion, service and humanity and any individual misusing this position for unlawful purposes betrays the trust of society and tarnishes the image of dedicated medical professionals.

Dr. Sanjeev Narang, Honorary Secretary, IMA Jammu branch, called for a stern action against the perpetrators. He reiterated that if the individuals involved are found guilty after investigation, the strictest possible action should be taken against them.

He further stated that the medical profession is a calling founded on the sacred Charak Shapath: to heal, to protect life and to never knowingly do harm. “For any individual wearing the white coat — a symbol of compassion and service — to engage in such treachery and acts of terror and mass murder is not just criminal but is the ultimate, unpardonable betrayal of every ethical principle that upholds the sanctity of the profession itself,” he added.

‘Attack on Humanity’

The Resident Doctors Association, Government Medical College Jammu, called the blast an “attack on peace, security and humanity in India”.

“Such incidents serve as a painful reminder of the need for unity, vigilance, and collective responsibility to safeguard our society against hatred and terrorism,” it stated, adding, “We stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens and salute the emergency responders, medical teams, and authorities working tirelessly to save lives and provide support during this difficult time.”

The statement further said, “As healthcare professionals, we reaffirm our commitment to humanity and to supporting peace and resilience in our nation. All the doctors of GMC Jammu stand fully committed to cooperating with India’s security agencies in identifying and taking action against all anti-national elements as per the law.”

Terror Doctors

The terrorist who triggered the explosion in Delhi while driving a Hyundai i20 car has been identified as Dr. Umar Nabi. He was an an assistant professor of medicine at the Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama has also been arrested for allegedly playing a key role in the terror attack. Data recovered from his phone by the investigators include audio and video recordings of venomous speeches by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, Asghar, other Jaish commanders and several ISIS-affiliated terrorists. Police also recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from his rented accommodation in the Al Falah University.