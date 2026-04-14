Between Haryana’s Big Raise & UP’s Big Rage: Why Is Noida Burning? Is The Pay Gap Huge? Find Out
Noida is witnessing violent labour protests as workers demand parity with Haryana’s 35% wage hike. Despite Uttar Pradesh’s 21% interim raise, the pay gap remains stark, fueling unrest across Gautam Buddha Nagar.
- India News
- 4 min read
Noida: What began as a wage demand has now turned into one of the most serious labour flashpoints in NCR. Workers in Noida say the recent pay revision by the Uttar Pradesh government falls short especially when compared to neighbouring Haryana, where a sharp 35% hike has reset expectations.
At the heart of the unrest is a simple comparison: similar work, same industrial belt, but very different pay.
Haryana’s Big Jump: What Changed
The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved a 35% increase in minimum wages, significantly raising monthly incomes across categories.
Unskilled workers: Rs 11,274 → Rs 15,220
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Semi-skilled workers: Rs 12,430 → Rs 16,780
Skilled workers: Rs 13,000 → Rs 18,500+
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In daily terms, this translates to roughly Rs 580 to Rs 750 per day, depending on skill level.
For workers who were earlier earning between Rs 11,000–Rs 13,000 per month, this was a major jump—bringing salaries closer to Rs 15,000–Rs 17,000 and above.
Noida Before the Protests: Lower Base, Slower Growth
In Noida and Greater Noida, wages had remained significantly lower.
Monthly earnings: Rs 10,192 to Rs 11,314 (unskilled)
Daily wages: roughly Rs 350–Rs 435
Even after years of incremental hikes - often just Rs 250 to Rs 350 annually- workers say their income has not kept pace with rising costs.
The Trigger: Same Work, Different Pay
The tipping point came when workers in Noida’s industrial clusters - especially garment export units-realised that their counterparts just across the state border were now earning thousands more.
Workers argue that:
Many companies operate in both states
The nature of work is identical
Yet wages differ sharply
This perceived inequality pushed thousands to protest.
Uttar Pradesh’s Response: A 21% Interim Hike
Following protests, a high-level committee under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an interim wage increase of around 21%.
Revised Monthly Wages (Gautam Buddha Nagar & Ghaziabad):
- Unskilled: Rs 11,313 → Rs 13,690
- Semi-skilled: Rs 12,445 → Rs 15,059
- Skilled: Rs 13,940 → Rs 16,868
Other districts saw slightly lower revisions.
While this is a notable increase, it still lags behind Haryana’s revised pay structure.
The Gap Remains
Even after the hike:
- Haryana unskilled: Rs 15,220
- Noida unskilled: Rs 13,690
That’s a gap of Rs 1,500+ per month, and wider for skilled categories.
Daily wage comparison remains stark:
- Haryana: Rs 580–Rs 750
- Noida: Rs 423– Rs 522 (post-revision)
Beyond Wages: What Workers Are Demanding
The protests are not just about salary. Workers have raised broader issues:
- Double pay for overtime
- Weekly off without pay cuts
- Medical coverage
- Timely bonuses
- Better working conditions, especially for women
- Respectful treatment and basic facilities
Many workers say surviving on Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000 earlier was already difficult, with rising food and LPG costs worsening the situation.
Protests Turn Violent
Fresh violence erupted in sector 70 and sector 80 of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Tuesday. The situation escalated in Noida’s Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, where incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism were reported.
Police say they have arrested 300 people so far with over 100 detained for questioning. Around 50 fake social media accounts were created in 24 hours to spread rumours. Heavy police deployment is done across these aras.
Government Assurances
To calm tensions, authorities have announced:
- Mandatory weekly offs
- Double overtime pay enforcement
- Medical benefits and annual bonus (by November 30)
- No arbitrary layoffs without informing administration
- Regular inspections of factories
NCR Wage Reality: A Bigger Imbalance
Across NCR, the disparity is even clearer:
- Delhi: Rs 18,456–Rs 19,846 (highest)
- Haryana: Rs 15,000–Rs 17,000+ (after hike)
- Noida (UP): Rs 13,000–Rs 16,800 (post revision)
- Other cities like Bengaluru (Rs 16,137) and Chennai (Rs 14,044) also offer better pay than Noida in several categories.
Officials say this gap is largely due to differences in Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) calculations and historically lower base wages in Uttar Pradesh.
The Road Ahead
The Centre is working on a national “floor wage” under new labour codes to reduce interstate disparities. Uttar Pradesh is also consulting industry bodies and labour unions before taking a final call.
But on the ground in Noida, the sentiment is clear- workers are not just asking for a raise, they are asking for parity.
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