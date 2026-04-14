Between Haryana’s Big Raise & UP’s Big Rage: Why Is Noida Burning? Is The Pay Gap Huge? Find Out

Noida: What began as a wage demand has now turned into one of the most serious labour flashpoints in NCR. Workers in Noida say the recent pay revision by the Uttar Pradesh government falls short especially when compared to neighbouring Haryana, where a sharp 35% hike has reset expectations.

At the heart of the unrest is a simple comparison: similar work, same industrial belt, but very different pay.

Haryana’s Big Jump: What Changed

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved a 35% increase in minimum wages, significantly raising monthly incomes across categories.

Unskilled workers: Rs 11,274 → Rs 15,220

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Semi-skilled workers: Rs 12,430 → Rs 16,780

Skilled workers: Rs 13,000 → Rs 18,500+

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In daily terms, this translates to roughly Rs 580 to Rs 750 per day, depending on skill level.

For workers who were earlier earning between Rs 11,000–Rs 13,000 per month, this was a major jump—bringing salaries closer to Rs 15,000–Rs 17,000 and above.

Noida Before the Protests: Lower Base, Slower Growth

In Noida and Greater Noida, wages had remained significantly lower.

Monthly earnings: Rs 10,192 to Rs 11,314 (unskilled)

Daily wages: roughly Rs 350–Rs 435

Even after years of incremental hikes - often just Rs 250 to Rs 350 annually- workers say their income has not kept pace with rising costs.

The Trigger: Same Work, Different Pay

The tipping point came when workers in Noida’s industrial clusters - especially garment export units-realised that their counterparts just across the state border were now earning thousands more.

Workers argue that:

Many companies operate in both states

The nature of work is identical

Yet wages differ sharply

This perceived inequality pushed thousands to protest.

Uttar Pradesh’s Response: A 21% Interim Hike

Following protests, a high-level committee under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an interim wage increase of around 21%.

Revised Monthly Wages (Gautam Buddha Nagar & Ghaziabad):

Unskilled: Rs 11,313 → Rs 13,690

Semi-skilled: Rs 12,445 → Rs 15,059

Skilled: Rs 13,940 → Rs 16,868

Other districts saw slightly lower revisions.

While this is a notable increase, it still lags behind Haryana’s revised pay structure.

The Gap Remains

Even after the hike:

Haryana unskilled: Rs 15,220

Noida unskilled: Rs 13,690

That’s a gap of Rs 1,500+ per month, and wider for skilled categories.

Daily wage comparison remains stark:

Haryana: Rs 580–Rs 750

Noida: Rs 423– Rs 522 (post-revision)

Beyond Wages: What Workers Are Demanding

The protests are not just about salary. Workers have raised broader issues:

Double pay for overtime

Weekly off without pay cuts

Medical coverage

Timely bonuses

Better working conditions, especially for women

Respectful treatment and basic facilities

Many workers say surviving on Rs 11,000 to Rs 13,000 earlier was already difficult, with rising food and LPG costs worsening the situation.

Protests Turn Violent

Fresh violence erupted in sector 70 and sector 80 of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Tuesday. The situation escalated in Noida’s Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, where incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism were reported.

Police say they have arrested 300 people so far with over 100 detained for questioning. Around 50 fake social media accounts were created in 24 hours to spread rumours. Heavy police deployment is done across these aras.

Government Assurances

To calm tensions, authorities have announced:

Mandatory weekly offs

Double overtime pay enforcement

Medical benefits and annual bonus (by November 30)

No arbitrary layoffs without informing administration

Regular inspections of factories

NCR Wage Reality: A Bigger Imbalance

Across NCR, the disparity is even clearer:

Delhi: Rs 18,456–Rs 19,846 (highest)

Haryana: Rs 15,000–Rs 17,000+ (after hike)

Noida (UP): Rs 13,000–Rs 16,800 (post revision)

Other cities like Bengaluru (Rs 16,137) and Chennai (Rs 14,044) also offer better pay than Noida in several categories.

Officials say this gap is largely due to differences in Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) calculations and historically lower base wages in Uttar Pradesh.

The Road Ahead

The Centre is working on a national “floor wage” under new labour codes to reduce interstate disparities. Uttar Pradesh is also consulting industry bodies and labour unions before taking a final call.