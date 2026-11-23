New Delhi: Packaged drinking water brands across India are set to face increased scrutiny after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) decided to expand its quality checks beyond Bisleri following a sample of the popular bottled water brand being declared unsafe.

According to a Reuters report published on November 23, 2026, the food safety regulator plans to test additional Bisleri samples from across the country, along with packaged drinking water samples from other manufacturers. The move comes amid growing concerns over drinking water quality and compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

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