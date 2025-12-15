‘Beyond Our Control…’ Crisis-Stricken IndiGo Issues Advisory As Dense Fog Grounds Flights

New Delhi: The peak winter has disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and other key terminals across Northern India. A blanket of dense fog, combined with extreme air pollution, has reduced visibility so much that it triggered widespread flight delays, cancellations, and diversions.

IndiGo reported that its flight schedules have been affected by the severe weather. "Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations at Delhi and other airports across northern India, which is unfortunately beyond our control. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Delhi airport, in line with established safety protocols," IndiGo said in the press statement.

According to the press statement, while operations adjust to the prevailing weather, some flights may experience delays, while a few others may be proactively cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport.

"We have issued advisories to our customers and proactively informed them, to minimise inconvenience," the statement read. IndiGo further urged the passengers to check their flight status through official websites and mobile applications to stay aware of any delays or cancellations before heading out towards the airport.

"We request customers to also stay updated on their flight status via our website or mobile application, as there can be some consequential delays too. Our teams remain available to assist our customers at every step of the journey and ensure continued support," IndiGo said in the statement. Meanwhile, the visibility was severely impacted in Delhi this morning as a thick layer of smog engulfed the city.

Disruption and Official Advisories by Airlines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a "Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India", cautioning passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. Delhi Airport itself advised passengers of potential delays, confirming that operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions, which allow for take-offs and landings in very low visibility but significantly slow the pace of air traffic movement.

According to reports, the meteorological and environmental crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'Severe Plus' category, has led to dozens of flight cancellations and diversions across all airlines operating from Delhi. Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have cancelled some services to prevent prolonged uncertainty and extended waiting periods for passengers at the airport terminals.

Passengers have been advised to check real-time flight status and allow extra time for travel to the airport, as road traffic conditions have also deteriorated due to the near-zero visibility.

IndiGo highlighted in their statement that the uncontrollable nature of dense fog is a predictable winter phenomenon in the region. Airlines and Air Traffic Control (ATC) teams are working to minimise the inconvenience. However, the adherence to strict safety standards means operations can only resume normalcy once the visibility improves above the safe operating threshold.

For stranded passengers, airlines are directing them to their respective websites and apps for updates and options for rebooking or refund claims. The current travel chaos reflects the annual challenge faced by the Northern Indian aviation sector, which requires constant vigilance and immediate operational adjustments to manage disruptions caused by the dense fog.

IndiGo's Lapses

IndiGo faced widespread public outrage following the disruption that led to 100 flight cancellations, stranding passengers nationwide. The passengers complained specifically about last-minute cancellations, poor communication, and delays in receiving refunds. In response to the crisis, the government intervened, ordering the airline to process all pending refunds and return delayed baggage to help stabilise operations.

While dense fog and low visibility in Delhi exacerbated the situation, the primary reason for the mass cancellations was IndiGo's failure to adequately prepare for the implementation of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The DGCA issued a show-cause notice stating that IndiGo failed to deploy sufficient pilots and make "adequate arrangements" to meet the new norms, which reflected "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management." The airline's lean staffing model could not cope with the new rest requirements.