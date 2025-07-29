Beyond The 'Dog Babu': Bihar's Residence Certificate Scandal Exposed

Bihar: In a bizarre incident that has sparked outrage and concern, a residence certificate was misleadingly issued in Bihar's Masaurhi area in the name of "Dog Babu," with "Kutta Babu" listed as the father and "Kutiya Devi" as the mother.

The certificate, complete with a photograph of a dog, surfaced on social media, leading to immediate action from the Patna District Magistrate, Thiyagarajan S.M., who has ordered a thorough research.

The unfamiliar document was issued on July 24, 2025, through Bihar's Right to Public Services (RTPS) portal.

What makes the situation even more alarming is that the certificate created the digital signature of Revenue Officer Murari Chauhan, raising serious questions about the verification processes in place.

The incident has come to light amidst the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, a process already facing scrutiny and criticism from opposition parties and activists.

Investigations have revealed that the online application was linked to the Aadhaar card of a woman from Delhi, Vibha Kumari, and her husband Ajit Kumar.

This suggests an act of fraud where an unknown applicant misused genuine identity documents to generate the absurd certificate.

The certificate was, however, cancelled within minutes of its issuance once the irregularity was detected.

Patna DM Thiyagarajan S.M. has confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the unknown applicant, the computer operator involved, and the revenue officer who approved the application without proper verification.

The IT assistant, Rakesh Kumar, has been removed from service, and disciplinary action, including suspension, is underway against Revenue Officer Murari Chauhan.

This incident has amplified pre-existing concerns about the integrity of digital service delivery and the Special Intensive Revision process.

Opposition parties and social activists, including Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav, have seized on the "Dog Babu" case to highlight alleged irregularities in the SIR, where they claim genuine voters are facing difficulties in proving their identity while such fraudulent certificates can be issued.

The Supreme Court is also hearing petitions challenging the SIR process, emphasizing the need for strong verification mechanisms that do not invalidated eligible voters.