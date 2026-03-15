'Bhaag Rahi Hai!': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls Out Women For Leaving Venue During His Speech

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar got visibly annoyed when a group of people, particularly women, began walking out while he was giving a speech during the concluding day of his Samriddhi Yatra in Begusarai. While addressing the crowd and highlighting the developmental works undertaken by his government, Kumar noticed the audience leaving and interrupted his speech to call them out.

As he was speaking, a few women seated in the audience stood up and started walking away. Noticing this from the stage, Nitish exclaimed, “Arey kaha bhaag rahe hai? (Where are you running off to?)” He jokingly questioning whether he should stop speaking if everyone walked away.

Repeatedly asking people to stay back, the Chief Minister pointed to women leaving the venue and said, “Kaahe bhaag rahi hai? Hum to dekh rahe the…Pehle udhar se jaa rahi thi..ab peeche se jaa rahi thi. Tab sab bhaagiyega toh chor de? Sab baithiyae aur suniyae...Baithiyae abhi. (Where are you going? If all of you are leaving shall I stop speaking? Please sit and listen. Sit down.)”

The CM, who was visibly frustrated with the spectacle in front of him, again pointed at people saying, “Dekhiyae waha kaise bhaag raha hai...Dekh lijiyae, yaha to sab kuch hai, phir kaahe bhaag raha hai. (Everything is here, then why are you people leaving?)"

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His remarks briefly changed the tone of the event as he repeatedly asked those leaving to stay.

During his speech, Kumar targeted the RJD, asking, “What did the previous government do? People didn't leave their homes after dusk. There were conflicts in society, and there were frequent fights between Hindus and Muslims. Education was poor, with very few children attending school. Medical care was in poor condition. Roads and electricity were scarce.”

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