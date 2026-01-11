Bhadrakali Temple Inscription Chronicles Somnath Temple's Timeless Legacy and Kumarapala's Role in Its Revival

Gandhinagar: Prabhas Patan preserves a rich and sacred past, with copper plates, inscriptions and memorial stones reflecting its prosperity, heritage, and enduring spirit of valour. Epigraphic records and authenticated remains revealing the history of Prabhas Patan and the Somnath Temple are found across the Prabhas region. Inscriptions, copper plates, and remnants of the temple destroyed during invasions are preserved at the Prabhas Patan Museum as symbols of valour, strength, and devotion.

The museum currently functions from the ancient Sun Temple at Prabhas Patan, according to a release. One such inscription is located near the museum in Prabhas Patan, beside the old Ram Temple in Bhadrakali lane. Preserved at the residence of Sompura Brahmin Dipakbhai Dave, it remains embedded in the wall of the ancient Bhadrakali Temple in his courtyard.

Providing details, the Curator (Museum Head) of the Prabhas Patan Museum, Tejal Parmar, stated that this inscription, carved in 1169 CE (Valabhi Samvat 850 and Vikram Samvat 1255) and currently protected by the State Department of Archaeology, is a eulogistic inscription of Param Pashupata Acharya Shriman Bhavabrihaspati, the spiritual preceptor of Maharajadhiraj Kumarapala of Anhilwad Patan.

This inscription records the ancient and medieval history of the Somnath Temple. It mentions the construction of Somnath Mahadev in all four yugas. Accordingly, in the Satya Yuga, Chandra (Soma) built it of gold; in the Treta Yuga, Ravana built it of silver; in the Dvapara Yuga, Lord Krishna built it of wood; and in the Kali Yuga, King Bhimdev Solanki constructed a beautifully artistic stone temple, the release stated.

History confirms that Bhimdev Solanki built the fourth temple on the earlier remains, followed by the fifth temple constructed by Kumarapala in 1169 CE at the same site. Under the Solanki rule, Prabhas Patan emerged as a major centre of religion, architecture, and literature, while the justice of Siddharaj Jaysinh and the devotion of Kumarapala raised Somnath as a proud symbol of Gujarat's Golden Age.

The sacred land of Prabhas Patan holds not just ruins but the spiritual pride of Sanatan Dharma. The historic Bhadrakali inscription reflects the devotion of the Solanki rulers and scholars like Bhavabrihaspati. Through its rich legacy of art, architecture, and literature, this land continues to inspire future generations, while the heritage of Prabhas and the enduring pinnacle of Somnath affirm that devotion and self-respect remain timeless, the release added.