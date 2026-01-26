Maharashtra Ex- Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Awarded Padma Bhushan, Why Has It Triggered A Political Storm?

New Delhi: The BJP-led central government's decision to confer the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian honour to former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, during whose tenure the BJP, led by Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, then a leader of the united Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took oath to form the state government in 2019, on an early morning to everyone's surprise, has led to a political whirlwind in the state.

The swearing-in took place in the presence of then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at a time when the united Shiv Sena, the united NCP (then headed by Sharad Pawar) and the Congress were in talks to stitch up an alliance to form the government in the state.

This infamous moment had left a big dent on Koshyari's Governorship, and was heavily criticized by political observers and the Opposition.

The Political Storm in Maharashtra

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including Sanjay Raut and Varsha Gaikwad, criticised the decision, citing the controversies that trailed Koshyari’s governorship. His tenure was often defined by his standoff with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and remarks regarding state icons, which critics argue overshadowed his administrative contributions.

As Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari faced intense criticism for his role in the high-stakes political "coup" of November 2019.

After the collapse of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, Koshyari controversially swore in Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in an early-morning ceremony while the opposition was still forming a coalition. The move was condemned as an attempt to bypass constitutional patterns to help the BJP retain power. However, the government collapsed after just three days, failing to secure the legislative numbers.

A Journey from Almora

Koshyari’s political arc is deeply rooted in the soil of Uttarakhand. Born in Bageshwar in 1942, he began his career as a teacher and journalist, founding the weekly Parvat Piyush in 1975. His early activism led to his imprisonment during the Emergency under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

His most notable milestones include:

1. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (2001–2002)

He served as the second CM of the state during its formative years.

2. Legislative Excellence

He holds the rare distinction of having served in both houses of the State Legislature (UP and Uttarakhand) and both houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha).

3. Governor of Maharashtra (2019–2023)

His tenure was marked by a "dynamic transformation" of Raj Bhavan into a "Lok Bhavan", though it was also a period of intense constitutional friction.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the award as a "fitting tribute" to Koshyari’s life of simplicity and discipline. Dhami noted that "Bhagatda", as he is affectionately known, remains a source of inspiration for his dedication to public welfare and the development of the Himalayan region.

The award recognises his career spanning over six decades, emphasising his roles not just as a politician, but as an author, educator, and foundational architect of Uttarakhand’s statehood. Koshyari was recognised for his "successful career as a teacher and journalist" in public affairs on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.

A veteran of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a towering figure in Himalayan politics, Koshyari was recognised for his "successful career as a teacher and journalist" in public affairs on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.