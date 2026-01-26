Bhairav Battalion and Suryastra Rocket Launcher Debut at Republic Day 2026 Parade

New Delhi: As the nation prepares to mark its 77th Republic Day, Kartavya Path will witness several firsts when the parade begins later today. Among the highlights are the debut of the Bhairav light commando battalion and the unveiling of the Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) ‘Suryastra’-two additions that reflect India’s evolving military doctrine and emphasis on indigenous innovation.

The Bhairav battalion, raised in October 2025, was conceived to bridge the gap between conventional infantry and special forces. It made its maiden public appearance earlier this month at the Army Day celebrations in Jaipur, but today will mark its first participation in the Republic Day parade. The contingent will march alongside symbolic additions from the Remount Veterinary Corps, including four Zanskar ponies, two Bactrian camels, four raptors (kites), and Army dogs -elements that underscore the diversity of India’s military traditions.

Equally significant is the debut of the Suryastra rocket launcher system. Developed by Pune-based NIBE Limited in collaboration with Israel’s Elbit Systems, Suryastra is India’s first domestically produced, multi-calibre, long-range rocket launcher capable of precision strikes up to 300 kilometres. Built on Elbit’s PULS (Precise & Universal Launching System) architecture, the system has demonstrated remarkable accuracy in trials, with a circular error probable (CEP) of less than five metres. It can also deploy loitering munitions up to 100 kilometres, adding versatility to its arsenal.

Mounted on a BEML High Mobility Vehicle, Suryastra is designed for rapid deployment and “shoot-and-scoot” operations, reducing vulnerability to counter-battery fire. Its multi-calibre capability allows a single launcher to fire different types of rockets and guided munitions, easing logistical challenges while enhancing battlefield flexibility. Strategically, the system represents a doctrinal shift toward long-range, precision, mobile artillery combining Israeli rocket technology with Indian manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The parade, which will begin later today, is expected to last around 90 minutes and feature 18 marching contingents, 13 military bands, and nearly 6,000 personnel. Defence assets including BrahMos missiles, Akash air defence systems, ATAGS and Dhanush artillery guns, and a static display of drones will also be showcased. The flypast will involve 29 aircraft, ranging from Rafales and Su-30s to Apache and Prachand helicopters, in formations designed to highlight India’s aerial capabilities.

This year’s celebration carries added diplomatic significance, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attending as chief guests. The theme, “150 years of Vande Mataram,” ties the military showcase to India’s cultural and historical legacy.

