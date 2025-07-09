Bharat Bandh Today: Why India Is Observing a Nationwide Strike; Are Schools, Banks, Offices, and Trains Affected? 10 Key Points

New Delhi: A nationwide Bharat Bandh (general strike) has been called for today, July 9, by a coalition of 10 central trade unions.

Over 25 crore workers across various sectors are expected to participate in this strike, which has been organized to protest against the government’s economic policies and labour reforms. The unions claim these policies are detrimental to workers, farmers, and the poor, benefiting big corporations instead.

Why is the Bharat Bandh Happening Today?

The Bharat Bandh is being organized in response to what trade unions call the “anti-worker” and “anti-farmer” policies of the Union Government. The strike has been planned by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions that are protesting against the government’s labour reforms, privatisation plans, and economic policies.

Key Demands Behind Bharat Bandh

The nationwide strike on July 9, 2025, organized by a coalition of 10 central trade unions and supported by farmers' and rural workers' organizations, presents a unified front against government policies perceived as detrimental to workers and farmers.

The primary demands include:

Addressing Unemployment: Urgent recruitment to fill sanctioned government posts.

Job Creation: Implementation of policies to generate more employment opportunities.

Enhancing MGNREGA: Increase in wages and workdays under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, along with similar employment schemes for urban areas.

Opposition to New Labour Codes: Rejection of labor law reforms that unions argue dilute workers' rights and favor employers.

Privatization Concerns: Halting the privatization of public sector enterprises and services.

Retirement Rehiring: Cessation of the practice of hiring retired personnel for government roles, advocating for the employment of younger professionals.

Are Banks Open Today?

While there is no official announcement of a bank holiday, banking services are likely to be disrupted as bank workers have expressed their support for the strike. The Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, which is part of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), confirmed that the banking sector will participate in the Bharat Bandh.

Although there might not be an official holiday, customers may experience delays in services like ATM withdrawals, online banking, and other banking transactions due to the participation of bank staff in the strike. It is advised to plan ahead and complete any banking work in advance.

Bharat Bandh Today: Which Services and Sectors Will Be Impacted Today?

The Bharat Bandh is expected to cause disruptions across multiple services and sectors. Here’s what’s likely to be affected:

Public Transport: Public buses, taxis, and other modes of transportation in major cities could see delays or limited availability as workers may join the strike. Train services are expected to run as usual, but there may be some minor disruptions due to protests at stations.

Power Services: With 27 lakh workers from the power sector participating in the strike, electricity supply may face interruptions in several parts of the country. Residents should brace for possible outages.

Postal Services: The postal department is expected to face disruptions as the strike also involves workers from the sector.

Coal Mining and Factories: Mining workers, especially from the coal industry, and factory workers are expected to join the strike, which could lead to delays in operations or temporary shutdowns in some locations.

Education: Schools and colleges are expected to function normally as there has been no official holiday declared for educational institutions. However, local disruptions due to protests may occur in some areas.

Government offices: Though no official holiday has been declared, some government services may see reduced staff due to the strike.

What’s Open During Bharat Bandh?

Despite the widespread strike, several services are expected to continue functioning:

Emergency Services: Hospitals, police stations, and fire departments will remain operational.

Private Sector: Most private offices and shops are likely to remain open, though local disruptions may occur.

Educational Institutions: Schools and colleges are expected to function normally, though attendance may vary due to transport issues.

Public Transport: Metro services and app-based cab services are anticipated to operate without significant disruptions.

Retail and Markets: Local markets and retail stores are expected to remain open, with potential variations based on local conditions.

Everything You Need to Know About the Bharat Bandh Today | 10 Points

Over 25 Crore Workers Participating: The strike is expected to involve workers from various sectors, including banking, insurance, coal mining, construction, agriculture, and postal services.

Trade Unions Behind the Strike: The strike is led by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, and HMS.

Opposition to New Labour Codes: Unions are protesting against the four new labour codes that they claim weaken workers' rights and extend working hours.

Unemployment Issues: A major reason behind the strike is the unemployment crisis, with unions demanding more jobs for youth and improved employment schemes.

MGNREGA Demands: The unions are also demanding an increase in MGNREGA wages and workdays, with a call for similar employment schemes for urban areas.

Potential Disruptions in Banking: While banks are not closed, banking services could be impacted due to the participation of employees in the strike.

Power and Coal Mining Services: Electricity services and coal mining operations could face interruptions, as employees from these sectors are also joining the strike.

Transport Delays Expected: Public transport services, including buses, taxis, and trains, may face delays due to strikes and protests in various regions.

Agricultural Sector Support: Farmers and rural workers are also joining the protest, with support from organizations like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.