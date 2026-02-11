30 Crore Workers To Join Bharat Bandh on February 12; Here's What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India

30 Crore Workers to Join Bharat Bandh on February 12; Nationwide Strike Expected, Here's What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India | Image: X

New Delhi: India is bracing for a massive 24-hour nationwide strike on Thursday, February 12, as central trade unions and farmer organizations join forces for a "Bharat Bandh."

With an estimated 30 crore workers expected to participate, the strike is set to significantly impact banking, public transport, and industrial sectors across the country.

Why is the Bharat Bandh being observed?

The strike has been called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions (including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, and CITU) alongside major farmer bodies like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The agitators have raised a multi-point charter of demands:

1. Labour Codes

They are demanding the repeal of four new labour codes that replaced 29 existing laws, alleging they dilute job security and workers' rights.

2. India-US Trade Deal

Farmers are protesting the recently finalised interim trade deal with the United States, fearing that a "flood" of US agricultural and dairy imports will ruin domestic livelihoods.

3. Policy Reversals

Demands include the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, the restoration of MGNREGA, and the scrapping of the Viksit Bharat – Gramin (VB-GRAM) Act, 2025.

What’s Closed Across India?

While the intensity of the Bandh will vary by state, significant disruptions are expected in the following areas:

1. Banking Services

Public sector bank employees have announced their participation. Customers may face issues with cheque clearances, cash deposits, and withdrawals. While neither the RBI nor individual banks have declared a holiday, they will be severely limited.

2. Public Transport

Buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal are likely to stay off the roads. Commuters can expect "Chakka Jams" (road blockades) on major highways.

3. Educational Institutions

No nationwide closure has been announced; however, many schools and colleges in protest-hit regions have declared a precautionary holiday due to transport concerns.

4. Industrial Belts

Manufacturing units in major hubs like Gurugram, Pune, and Coimbatore may see total or partial shutdowns as union members stay away from work.

What’s Open?

Essential services are largely exempted from the strike to minimise public hardship.

1. Medical Services

Hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulance services will function normally.

2. Daily Necessities

Milk and vegetable supplies are expected to remain unaffected in most urban residential areas.

3. Emergency Services

Fire departments and police remain on high alert to maintain law and order.

4. Airlines & Railways

Flight operations and train services are scheduled to run, though reaching stations or airports may be difficult due to local transport strikes.

5. Travel Advisory

Commuters are advised to check the status of local transport through apps and official social media handles before heading out.