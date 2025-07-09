Bharat Bandh Today: Traffic Diversions in Kolkata, Key Routes Affected; Full Travel Advisory

Kolkata: Traffic movement in parts of Kolkata was heavily affected on Tuesday due to demonstrations and processions carried out as part of the Bharat Bandh called by several trade unions and farmer organizations.

Major traffic diversions were put in place across the city. A large procession was reported on the Sealdah Flyover and AJC Bose Road, leading to temporary roadblocks and diversions during peak hours. Authorities also confirmed a significant demonstration at Raja SC Mullick Road, causing slow movement and congestion in the surrounding areas.

Commuters were advised to avoid affected routes and use alternate roads or public transport wherever possible.

Why Bharat Bandh Was Called?

The Bharat Bandh was organized by a coalition of farmers' unions, labour organizations, and opposition political parties to protest against rising inflation, unemployment, the government’s agricultural policies, and the proposed changes to labour laws. It also seeks to express support for the ongoing demands of farmers and industrial workers across various states.

This nationwide shutdown is intended to bring attention to the socio-economic distress being faced by the working class and to demand better support systems from the central government.

What’s Open and What’s Closed?

In West Bengal, response to the bandh was partial. Government offices, hospitals, and emergency services remained open, and public transport including Metro services and most buses operated as usual, though some routes were delayed or rerouted due to protests.

However, several shops and small businesses in affected zones remained closed, either in solidarity with the protest or due to safety concerns. A few private schools opted for online classes or announced closures for the day.

Banks and post offices were mostly open, though services were slower in protest-hit areas. Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Ola were running but experienced longer wait times and cancellations in protest zones.