Bharat Mata Portrait Controversy: SFI Members Barge into Kerala University, Alleges ‘Saffronisation’

Tensions rose on Tuesday as members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) barged into the Kerala University, accusing Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of promoting the “saffronisation” of higher education institutions across the state.

The student activists breached the university gates and stormed the campus, waving red flags and shouting slogans. The protest, which was marked by a tense standoff with security personnel, led to the detention of several SFI members by the police. Authorities intervened after students pushed past security barriers and entered restricted areas on the university grounds.

A large police force was deployed on the Kerala University campus on Tuesday after SFI activists entered the premises to stage a protest. The demonstration quickly escalated, prompting the police to step in and restore order.

Visuals from the scene showed students chanting slogans and waving red flags as they marched towards the administrative block. Police officers wearing protective gear were seen detaining several protestors while trying to manage the situation.

What is the Bharat Mata Flag Controversy?

The controversy erupted in Kerala after the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) opposed the use of a 'Bharat Mata' image at an event hosted by Kerala University. The issue gained momentum when General Education Minister V Sivankutty walked out of a state government function held at the Raj Bhavan, objecting to the display of the image, which is commonly seen at RSS events.

The incident that ignited the debate occurred on June 5 during a World Environment Day celebration at the Raj Bhavan. The state agriculture department boycotted the event, citing objections to the Governor’s directive to pay floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata.

The artwork in question depicted Bharat Mata holding a saffron flag, a symbol strongly linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), drawing criticism from several quarters.