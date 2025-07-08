Marathi vs Non-Marathi War Explodes: MNS Leaders Storm Mumbai Streets as Protests Escalate

Maharashtra Language Row: Protests, detentions, and street clashes erupted across Maharashtra on Monday as the state’s language war flared up, dragging in top leaders and sparking chaos on Mumbai’s streets.

On Monday morning, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were detained in Thane's Mira Road while trying to take out a counter-march against protests over the recent ‘slapgate’ incident, where MNS workers had assaulted a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi.

Chaotic visuals showed MNS workers being dragged into police vans as they chanted slogans demanding that all those living in Maharashtra “must learn Marathi” or “face consequences.” The police, who did not permit the march, stated that the MNS was asked to change the route due to traffic and stampede risks, but the party refused.

Amid this, in a dramatic move, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik tried to join the MNS protest against his own government, only to be heckled and forced to leave the protest site by MNS workers.

Viral ‘Slapgate’ Video Sparks Statewide Row

The protests erupted after a video went viral showing 48-year-old Babulal Chaudhary, owner of 'Jodhpur Sweet Shop' on Mira Road, being slapped and threatened by seven MNS workers because his staff member, Mr Bagharam, spoke to them in Hindi. The MNS workers demanded they speak in Marathi, while Chaudhary argued that all languages are spoken in Maharashtra.

The incident reignited the language debate in the state, already tense over the introduction of Hindi as a third language in primary schools, a move that was later rolled back.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday revoked government resolutions (GRs) that had made Hindi the mandatory third language for Classes 1-5, coinciding with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s statewide agitation where activists burnt copies of the GRs.

Fadnavis announced the formation of a committee led by Dr Narendra Jadhav to re-examine the three-language policy, its implementation, and the choices that should be given to students.

Influencer Rajshree More Seeks Police Action After Alleged Abuse by MNS Leader’s Son

Social media influencer Rajshree More, who says she was verbally abused by a youth claiming to be the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) state vice president Javed Shaikh, reached Amboli Police Station on Tuesday seeking action in the case.

More, who has alleged that the youth targeted her vehicle and hurled abuses at her, said she is determined to fight the “Marathi vs non-Marathi” divide that she claims is being used to threaten people in the state.

She said:

“I am thankful to (Shiv Sena leader) Sanjay Nirupam, who supported me. Today, we have come here to ask what laws are there against the person who misbehaved with a woman on the road and how that man was left on notice. The fight of this party was about 'Marathi vs non-Marathi'. They are against me because I do not support the 'Marathi vs non-Marathi' divide...None of these things will affect my business. I have worked hard for my business...When they can target a Marathi woman, then imagine what is happening with the non-Marathi people...I am being threatened. They are asking me not to talk about their god (Raj Thackeray). I want to say that I have immense respect for Raj Thackeray. However, I am against the 'Marathi vs non-Marathi' divide. I will fight for my justice. I will stand with all the non-Marathi people. I will not step back.”

This comes after More alleged that she was abused and threatened by a youth claiming MNS connections after he allegedly rammed into her vehicle twice, and that she was targeted for supporting workers from different backgrounds who come to Mumbai to earn a living. She had earlier stated:

"...I was targeted because despite being a Maharashtrian, I raised my voice for people from different backgrounds who come here to work hard...Maharashtra belongs to everyone..," says social media influencer Rajshree More who says she was abused by a youth claiming to be the son of MNS state vice President Javed

Political Crossfire Intensifies

The language row has deepened political divides ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature, with BJP and the Thackeray cousins taking sharp positions.

Senior BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a direct attack on the Thackerays, challenging them to enforce their Marathi stance outside Maharashtra, saying:

“If you're so courageous that you can beat those who speak Hindi, then you should also beat those who speak Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. Step out of Maharashtra, come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu – tumko patak patak ke maarenge.”

Uddhav Thackeray hit back, accusing the BJP of exploiting a “divide and rule policy” and denying any anti-language stance, stating that while he opposes the imposition of any language by force, the BJP’s style of politics is losing relevance.