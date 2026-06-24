Bharat Tiwari Encounter Row Boils Over: Protesters Block National Highway During Bhojpur Mahapanchayat, Threaten CM Residence Siege

The controversy surrounding the alleged police encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari escalated dramatically on Wednesday as thousands gathered at a Mahapanchayat in Bihar's Bhojpur district, with a section of protesters blocking a national highway, triggering a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometres.

The protest, organised under the banner of the Bharat Tiwari Sangharsh Samiti, turned into a major show of public anger against the police administration and the state government, with participants demanding the arrest of officers named in the case, Rs 1 crore compensation for the family and a government job for one of Tiwari's relatives.

The highway blockade brought traffic to a standstill for hours before authorities persuaded protesters to clear the road. However, protesters issued a fresh warning, threatening another blockade if their demands are not met within two days.

The Mahapanchayat also witnessed discussions on intensifying the agitation, including plans to gherao the Bihar Chief Minister's residence and launch larger statewide protests.

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FIR Registered Against DSP, SHO and Other Police Personnel

The developments came on the same day that Bihar Police confirmed the registration of a murder FIR against Jagdishpur SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma, former Shahpur SHO Rajesh Kumar Malakar and other police personnel in connection with Bharat Tiwari's death.

Bhojpur SP Raj confirmed that the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi.

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In her complaint, Asha Devi alleged that her son had surrendered before police personnel and discarded his weapon but was nevertheless shot multiple times. She accused police officials of carrying out the firing despite his surrender and alleged that senior officers present at the spot had ordered the action.

The FIR marks one of the most significant developments in the case since the controversial encounter took place on June 17.

Massive Mahapanchayat Draws Political Attention

The Mahapanchayat drew widespread participation from local residents, social organisations and political leaders.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor visited Bharat Tiwari's family and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"There must be a judicial inquiry into who carried out the killing, as well as those who ordered it. We demand that the investigation include everyone involved," Kishor said.

Members of the Bharat Tiwari Sangharsh Samiti claimed that nearly one lakh people were expected to participate in the movement and warned of a larger agitation if arrests were not made.

"If the arrests are not made, we will gherao the Vidhan Sabha in Bihar and organise a nationwide chakka jam," a committee member said.

Former Congress MLA Munna Tiwari also attended the gathering and demanded strict action against the accused officials.

"The accused must be arrested. We demand Rs 1 crore compensation for the family and that Bharat Tiwari be declared a martyr," he said.

Family Threatens To Take Movement To Delhi

The victim's brother, Chandan Tiwari, indicated that the agitation could soon move beyond Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, he said that after completing the final rites of his brother, he plans to travel to Delhi and seek nationwide support for the justice campaign.

His remarks suggest that the movement may expand into a larger political and public campaign in the coming days.

Encounter Continues To Divide Opinion

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a 28-year-old student and social media activist from Bilauti village in Bhojpur district, was killed during a police operation on June 17.

Known locally for highlighting corruption and raising issues concerning flood-affected residents, Tiwari had gained attention through social media videos in which he criticised local authorities.

Before the encounter, he had posted videos displaying an illegal firearm and issuing threats against administrative officials.

According to the Bihar Police, Tiwari fired multiple rounds at officers during an operation to apprehend him, forcing Special Task Force personnel to retaliate in self-defence.

His family and supporters, however, reject that version. They point to videos circulating on social media that allegedly show Tiwari throwing away his weapon before the shooting, claiming he had already surrendered when he was shot.

Case Reaches Supreme Court

The encounter has now reached the Supreme Court, where a petition has reportedly been filed seeking an impartial investigation and criminal action against the police officers involved.

Amid mounting public pressure and opposition criticism, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has already ordered an independent judicial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge.

The state government has also suspended police personnel linked to the operation pending investigation.

Despite these actions, public anger showed little sign of subsiding on Wednesday as protesters occupied roads, raised slogans against the administration and warned of a wider agitation if arrests are not made soon.