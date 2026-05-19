Bhiwadi Horror: Mother Allegedly Forces Acid Drink on 8-Month-Old Baby Girl, Infant Critical

A shocking and deeply disturbing incident has surfaced from the Captain Chowk area of Bhiwadi, where an eight-month-old baby girl was allegedly made to consume acid by her mother inside their home. The incident has triggered outrage in the area, with many left stunned by the condition of the infant.

According to reports, the child’s father, Mohit, was at work when the incident took place. The mother and the baby were alone at home at the time. It is alleged that during this period, the mother forced the infant to consume acid. The reason behind the alleged act is still not clear, and police have started investigating the matter.

Soon after consuming the acid, the baby’s health reportedly deteriorated rapidly. The child allegedly began crying uncontrollably and started bleeding from her nose and mouth, causing panic among family members. The infant was first rushed to a local hospital in Bhiwadi for emergency treatment. Due to the seriousness of her condition, doctors referred her to Alwar Children’s Hospital for advanced care.

The child, identified as Kavya, is currently admitted in critical condition and is battling for her life on ventilator support. Doctors treating the infant said she continues to remain under close observation.

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Speaking about the case, Dr. Rashi Singh Kaushik said, “The child’s name is Kavya. Her father’s name is Mohit. She is an eight-month-old female child. She was initially treated at a Bhiwadi hospital and was referred here at around 7 PM yesterday. According to the family members, the mother made the child consume acid. The child has been suffering continuous bleeding. She is on ventilator support, her oxygen saturation is not being fully maintained, and she is in severe distress. We are continuously monitoring her.”

Doctors at the hospital said the infant’s condition remains extremely serious. A specialist medical team under the supervision of Dr. Kaushik is continuing treatment while monitoring the child round the clock.

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The father of the child has reportedly said the incident has left him devastated. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities are examining all aspects related to the incident as the probe continues.