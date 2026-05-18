‘Main Bohot Buri Tarah Fans Gyi Hu’: Twisha’s Final Chat With Mom Reveals She Was Feeling Isolated, Targeted By Husband, In-Laws

Heartbreaking WhatsApp conversations between digital content creator and former Miss Pune, Twisha Sharma, and her mother have surfaced, shedding light on the severe emotional turmoil she experienced just days before her tragic demise.

The text messages, initially accessed by Republic, layout the sheer helplessness of the 31-year-old. Caught in a web of isolation, Twisha was allegedly subjected to relentless mental harassment by her husband and in-laws only months after her wedding.

Suspicious Demise and Family Allegations

Twisha Sharma, originally a resident of Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in the Katara Hills locality of Bhopal on the night of May 12. She had tied the knot with Bhopal-based attorney Samarth Singh in December 2025, barely five months before the incident.

While the official autopsy report pointed to hanging as the definitive cause of death, her grieving family points to visible injury marks across her body. They allege foul play, asserting that she was murdered rather than dying by suicide. Furthermore, serious allegations have emerged claiming that Twisha was forced to terminate a pregnancy after her husband accused her of an extra-marital affair, questioning the paternity of the unborn child.

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Inside the Final Text Messages

The chilling text exchanges between Twisha and her mother before her death paint a grim picture of her domestic life.

“Mujhe Bohot Zyada Ghutan ho Rahi Hai”

In one of the messages to her mother, Twisha expressed her claustrophobic reality and stated, “Mujhe Bohot Zyada Ghutan ho rahi hai, Mai bohot buri tarah phas gayi hu, (I’m feeling suffocated, I’m stuck here badly.)”

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Overwhelmed by her circumstances, she added in a subsequent text, “Mujhe achha nahi lag rha kisi se bhi baat karke, (I’m not liking talking to anyone).” She then requested her mother to grant her some space and not contact her for a short while.

“Ye Sab Bohot Nirdayi hai Mummy”

The conversations heavily reflect a sense of being trapped with diminishing hope. Facing intense psychological pressure, Twisha conveyed that her in-laws completely disregarded her voice, describing them as entirely unfeeling. She texted, “Ye sab bohot zyada nirdayi hai mummy. (They are very heartless, mummy. They show no mercy. They only show mercy to lower class.)”.

Strained Communication and Demands for Apology

‘Mera Mann Nahi Lagta Ab Kahi Bhi’

Shortly before her death, Twisha indicated to her mother that she was willing to resolve conflicts amicably with her husband, but alleged that Samarth refused to cooperate.

Her mother tried to de-escalate the tension, advising: “Are tu bhir samarth se baat kar aaj gusse se nahi ache se baat kar ya amma se baat kar (Talk to Samarth nicely or talk to your mother-in-law.)"

Responding to this, Twisha noted the indifference in the house: “Amma aur Samarth dono aapas mai aise baat kar rahe hai jaise kuch hua he nahi hai. Na Amma keh rahi usse kuch na vo kuch keh raha hai. Mera mann nahi lagta ab kahin bhi. (Amma and Samarth are talking to each other as if nothing has happened.)”

Deeply hurt by her husband's silence, she expressed her loneliness, saying, "Aap sabki bohot yaad aati hai (I miss you guys very much)."

“Papa se Naak Ragadwa ke Maafi Mangwana Chahta Hai”

The friction extended to Twisha’s parental family. She revealed to her mother that Samarth was demanding a humiliating apology from her father, writing: “Papa se naak ragadva kar maafi maangvana chahta hai.”

Attempting to keep the peace, her mother replied, “Papa maang lenge. Sorry to bol hi dete hai papa. (Papa can apologise.)"

A Desperate Plea to Return Home

While her mother proposed that she and Twisha’s father travel to Bhopal immediately to mediate the situation, Twisha asked them to delay the visit. She explained that Samarth would easily manipulate the narrative, masking his behavior in front of his family.

She stated, “Har tareeke ki gandi baat bolkar seedha ban kar baith jata hai. Amma ke saamne jhooth bolta hai (After saying several obnoxious things, he acts innocent. He lies before his mother.)”

“Aap Mujhe Le Jaao Yaha Se”

By May 7, the situation had escalated to a desperate cry for rescue. Twisha explicitly begged her mother to come and take her away from the residence.

She wrote, “Maa, aap mujhe yaha se lene aa jaao kal please. I don't think Samarth ko ab mai chaheye hu…Pata nahi ab maine kya kiya, Samarth ne kaha hai 1 saal se jhel rahe hai mujhe. Mujhe nahi samajh aaraha hai mummy mai karu toh kya karu. (Maa, please come to take me. I don't think Samarth wants me anymore. I don't know what I did. He told me that he is tolerating me for 1 year. I can't understand what should I do.”