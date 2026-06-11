Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh, Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Elected As Bihar MLCs

Patna: Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh has been elected unopposed as an MLC of Bihar. Former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar, who is the Health Minister of the state, has also been elected unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council.

Notably, all the 10 candidates who had filed the nomination for the 10 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council were elected unopposed. Apart from Nishant Kumar (JDU) and Pawan Singh (BJP), the other eight candidates who have won the MLC elections are:

Sanjay Mayukh (BJP) Bharti Mehta (JDU) Shivani Devi Prajapati (JDU) Lalan Prasad (JDU) Anil Thakur (BJP) Sheela Pandit (BJP) Ashraf Ansari (LJP (Ram Vilas)) Sunil Singh (RJD)

JD(U) leader Lalan Prasad won the legislative council by-election from Sheikhpura, where elections were necessitated after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

Pawan Singh, who is one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri entertainment, is known both as an actor and a singer with a massive fan following across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. He previously contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Karakat constituency in Bihar as an independent candidate after being denied a BJP ticket. However, he lost the elections, finishing second.

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Pawan Singh first joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in September 2017. However, he was expelled from the party in May 2024 for contesting the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate. He then officially rejoined the BJP in October 2025.