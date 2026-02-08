Bhopal Crime: Man Posing As Hindu Arrested For Rape And Blackmail, Police Suspect Multiple Victims

Bhopal: A Muslim man allegedly concealed his religious identity, posing as a Hindu man to trap a 20-year-old Hindu woman, filming obscene videos of her and using them to blackmail her.

The Katara Hills Police arrested the accused, identified as Avesh Khan, who is now facing serious charges under the SC-ST Act and sections of rape and criminal intimidation.

The Deception and Threat

Avesh Khan, a resident of Hapur who moved to Bhopal a few years ago to work at a factory in Bangroda, reportedly introduced himself to the victim using a Hindu nickname.

Under this false identity, he established a relationship with the woman. During this period, he allegedly recorded private videos of her without her informed consent.

The situation escalated when the victim discovered Khan’s true identity. Upon learning she had been deceived, she immediately severed ties and refused to communicate with him.

In retaliation, Khan allegedly began threatening to leak the explicit footage on social media to destroy her reputation.

Intervention and Arrest

The matter came into light when Khan arrived at the victim’s residence in the Katara Hills area, reportedly to further intimidate her.

Members of the Bajrang Dal, alerted to the situation, intercepted Khan on the spot. Reports indicate that the accused was physically assaulted by members of the group and local women before being handed over to the police.

Police Investigation

The Katara Hills Police registered an FIR against the victim. During the preliminary investigation, police seized Khan’s mobile phone.

Authorities suspect that the 20-year-old complainant may not be the only victim. Investigators found several other "obscene" videos of different women on the device.

Police are currently verifying Khan’s background in Hapur and Bhopal to check for prior criminal involvement. Authorities are investigating his contacts to determine if he was part of a larger racket or acting alone.