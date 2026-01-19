Bhopal Shocker: 77-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling Into Lift Shaft, Body Found After 10 Days

Bhopal: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from a posh residential colony in Bhopal, where a 77-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of a lift shaft, nearly 10 days after he went missing. The body was discovered only after a foul smell began emanating from the lift area.

The deceased has been identified as Pritam Giri Goswami, a resident of Chinar Dream City in Bhopal. According to family members, Goswami left his home on January 6, saying he was going for some work. When he failed to return by evening, the family grew worried.

After searching for him throughout the night and the following day without any success, the family approached the police.

An FIR was registered on January 7, following which police initiated a search operation. Despite the investigation and efforts by the police, Goswami could not be traced for several days. Family members remained in distress, as there was no information about his whereabouts.

Body Discovered After Foul Smell

Nearly 10 days later, residents noticed a strong foul smell coming from the lift area of the society. Upon inspection, it was discovered that a body was lying at the bottom of the lift shaft. After the lift was raised, police and rescue teams confirmed that the body was that of Pritam Giri Goswami. Preliminary findings suggest that the elderly man accidentally fell into the lift shaft and died on the spot.

Family members stated that Goswami likely fell into the lift shaft as soon as he entered the lift area. Since no one witnessed the incident and there was no immediate alarm, the tragedy went unnoticed for days. It was only the unbearable stench that finally alerted residents to the presence of the body.

Residents Allege Negligence

Residents of Chinar Dream City have alleged serious negligence by the society management. They claimed that all lifts in the complex are in a similar state of disrepair and that CCTV cameras were not functioning at the time of the incident. According to residents, multiple complaints regarding lift safety and malfunctioning surveillance systems had been raised earlier, but no corrective action was taken.



Police have initiated further investigation into the incident and are examining the role of the society management in maintaining safety standards. The tragic death has raised serious questions about lift safety, maintenance lapses, and accountability in residential complexes.