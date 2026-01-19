‘Selfish Woman, Bad Soul’: Prateek Yadav Announces Separation from Wife, Accuses Her of 'Ruining Family Ties'

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, Prateek Yadav, brother of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, has publicly announced that he sought a divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav, at the earliest.

In his Instagram post, he stated that he no longer wishes to continue the relationship and has taken a firm decision to separate, making his stance clear in the public domain and levying serious allegations against his wife.

He called her a “selfish woman” and blamed her for the breakdown of his family. He alleged that her behaviour caused bitterness and distance within family relationships, leading to prolonged marital stress.

Prateek further claimed that Aparna Yadav remained focused on increasing her fame, influence and public identity while neglecting personal relationships and family values and regretted marrying her.

No Response from Aparna Yadav

So far, Aparna Yadav has not issued any official statement on the matter at the time of writing.

After Prateek Yadav’s post, her phone reportedly remained unanswered, and calls made to her associates were also not responded to.

According to sources, Aparna Yadav has conveyed that this is a personal family matter and that she does not wish to make any public comment or issue a statement at this stage.