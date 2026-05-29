Bhopal Shocker: Horrific Video Shows Open Post-Mortem Stitching On Naked Body Outside Hamidia Hospital Mortuary

A shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal has caused massive outrage after a post-mortem examination of an unidentified body was allegedly conducted in the open at Hamidia Hospital, raising serious questions over medical negligence and the dignity of the deceased.

According to reports, the Bajaria Police Station received an unidentified body on Monday. Since the body could not be identified, a post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday.

However, following the post-mortem, the body was allegedly brought out of the mortuary in a naked state and the stitching of the body was reportedly carried out on a stretcher in the open, instead of inside the designated post-mortem room as mandated under protocol. The entire procedure was conducted near the hospital’s main entrance.

As per reports, the body belonged to a nearly 50-year-old man and was brought to the hospital by the police as an unclaimed body for examination. The incident reportedly took place on May 27.

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A horrific video of the incident has now gone viral, showing the procedure being conducted on the naked body openly while several police personnel were also present at the spot.

As per established National Human Rights Commission protocol, both the post-mortem examination and the subsequent stitching of the body are required to be conducted strictly inside the post-mortem room. Medical guidelines clearly state that there must be absolutely no compromise regarding the dignity of the deceased’s body.

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