Bhopal Shocker: Woman Attacks Sleeping Husband with Blade, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman in Bhopal has reportedly assaulted and harassed her husband brutally as the video of the attack goes viral.

Following the incident, the man approached the police and filed an FIR at the Piplani police station in Bhopal. The couple had reportedly met through the matrimonial website Shaadi.com.

The husband has alleged that after their marriage, the woman extorted lakhs of rupees from him and repeatedly assaulted him. He further claimed that she attacked him with a blade while he was sleeping, causing injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment following the assault.

Video shows woman assaulting husband

In the viral video circulating online, the woman can be seen hitting her husband with a sharp attack, as he screams and pleads for mercy

The woman had earlier reportedly filed a rape complaint against the man, and later the two got married in a temple as part of a settlement in that case.