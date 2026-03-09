Updated 9 March 2026 at 17:43 IST
Bhopal Shocker: Woman Attacks Sleeping Husband with Blade, Video Goes Viral
A Bhopal man has filed an FIR against his wife, whom he met on Shaadi.com, accusing her of extorting lakhs of rupees and attacking him with a blade while he slept, with CCTV footage of the brutal beating going viral.
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a woman in Bhopal has reportedly assaulted and harassed her husband brutally as the video of the attack goes viral.
Following the incident, the man approached the police and filed an FIR at the Piplani police station in Bhopal. The couple had reportedly met through the matrimonial website Shaadi.com.
The husband has alleged that after their marriage, the woman extorted lakhs of rupees from him and repeatedly assaulted him. He further claimed that she attacked him with a blade while he was sleeping, causing injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment following the assault.
Video shows woman assaulting husband
In the viral video circulating online, the woman can be seen hitting her husband with a sharp attack, as he screams and pleads for mercy
The woman had earlier reportedly filed a rape complaint against the man, and later the two got married in a temple as part of a settlement in that case.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 9 March 2026 at 17:29 IST