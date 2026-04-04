Bhopal Junction Horror: Youth Spun Repeatedly Under Train, Mishap Captured on CCTV

A hurried attempt to catch a departing train turned into a critical accident at Bhopal Railway Station, where a young man was dragged between a moving train and the platform in an incident captured on CCTV and now widely circulating online. The accident took place around 11:31 PM on March 31, when the Bhopal-Indore Express had already begun leaving the station. According to railway police, the man tried to board the train after it had picked up speed- an action that quickly led to a serious mishap.

What Happened in Those 15 Seconds

CCTV footage from platform number 6 shows the man walking alongside the moving train, apparently looking for a way to get on. Within moments, he collides with the side of a coach near the door.

The impact causes him to lose balance and slip into the narrow gap between the train and the platform-one of the most dangerous areas in railway stations. As the train continues moving at an estimated speed of around 40 km/h, he is dragged along the platform.

Witnesses say he spun multiple times in the gap and was unable to free himself before being pulled out of the camera’s frame within seconds.

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Panic on Platform, Immediate Response

The incident triggered panic among passengers present at the station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rushed to the scene, while bystanders also stepped in to assist.

An emergency ambulance was called, and the injured man was shifted to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. Doctors have confirmed multiple severe injuries, including a fractured arm and a serious head injury. His condition remains critical, and he is not yet able to give a statement.

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Identity Yet to Be Confirmed

Authorities have not been able to establish the man’s identity so far. No identification documents were found, and his mobile phone was badly damaged in the accident. According to eyewitnesses, he may be from Bihar and in his mid-20s, but officials say this has not been verified. Identification is expected to become clearer once he regains consciousness. Initial findings by GRP officials indicate there is no evidence of foul play. Based on CCTV footage and preliminary assessment, the case appears to be the result of attempting to board a moving train. Further action will depend on the victim’s statement once his condition stabilises.

A Wider Safety Concern

Incidents like this are part of a larger pattern across India’s railway network. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights the scale of the issue. In 2023, 24,678 railway accidents were reported nationwide with 21,803 people losing their lives. Nearly 75% of these cases involved falls from trains or track-related incidents. A significant portion of these accidents are linked to passengers trying to board or get off moving trains.

The Bigger Picture

The Bhopal incident is another reminder of how quickly such risks can turn into life-threatening situations. Despite repeated warnings from Indian Railways, attempts to board moving trains continue to result in serious injuries and fatalities. As the injured man remains in critical condition, the viral footage underscores a hard reality - just a few seconds of misjudgment can have lasting consequences.