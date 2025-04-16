Bhopal–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Set to Cut Travel Time by 4 Hours: Know Launch Date, Full Route

Updated April 16th 2025, 07:24 IST
Passengers travelling between Bhopal and Lucknow can soon look forward to reaching their destination nearly four hours faster. Indian Railways is all set to bring the Vande Bharat Express on this busy route. According to reports, the semi-high-speed train will cut the usual 12-hour journey to just 7–8 hours.
The Bhopal-Lucknow route sees a heavy passenger rush year-round and particularly, during the holiday season. Currently, around 15 indirect trains serve this busy route, but most of these services are considered slow and mostly overcrowded.
The soon-to-be-launched Vande Bharat Express aims to address this with reduced halts, enhanced onboard comfort, and higher speed. The train will cover approximately 720 kilometres, connecting the capital cities of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh directly. Passengers boarding from Bina, Jhansi, and Kanpur will also benefit.
The Vande Bharat train connecting Bhopal and Lucknow will reportedly feature eight chair car coaches, including executive class options. The ticket price is expected to remain almost similar to the Rajdhani and Duronto Express.
Indian Railways is yet to announce the final route map, stoppage details, and launch date.
Published April 16th 2025, 07:21 IST