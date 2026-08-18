'1 Acre Land for Every Landless Family': TRS Chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha Unveils Flagship 'Bhu Lakshmi' Land Scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha has announced the party’s flagship ‘Bhu Lakshmi’ scheme, promising to allocate one acre of land to every landless family in Telangana if the party comes to power.

Kavitha described the proposed land distribution programme as a major step towards achieving what she termed “true social justice”, arguing that land ownership continues to play a crucial role in determining a family’s economic security, social standing and empowerment.

Announcing the scheme, she said the party had undertaken extensive research into available land parcels in the state and concluded that it would be possible to distribute one acre of land to every landless family.

Bhu Lakshmi: 1 Acre for Every Landless Family

Emphasising the importance of land redistribution, Kavitha said land ownership was an essential component of social justice and that merely discussing social equality without addressing access to land would not be sufficient.

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“Land distribution is non-negotiable if we seek to achieve Social Justice in its true sense,” she said.

Kavitha argued that ownership of land continues to influence how families are perceived and treated in society, making land redistribution an important tool for economic and social empowerment.

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She said that, under the proposed Bhu Lakshmi scheme, every landless family in Telangana would receive one acre of land once the Telangana Rakshana Sena comes to power.

“After extensive research on available land parcels, we have come to the conclusion that distributing 1 acre of land to every landless family in Telangana is possible,” she said.

'Revanth Reddy Is Torchbearer of Social Injustice'

Kavitha also launched a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, accusing them of failing to deliver on their promises of social justice.

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s recent emphasis on Samajika Nyayam or social justice, Kavitha alleged that the Congress government’s policies had instead resulted in the marginalisation of poorer sections.

“Revanth Reddy is suddenly talking of Samajika Nyayam or Social Justice. He is the torchbearer of Social Injustice. Citizens should not trust him,” she said.

She alleged that the government’s decisions, from political representation to land-related policies, were aimed at “looting the poor and disempowering them”.

Kavitha also targeted the Chief Minister over the issue of assigned lands. She alleged that Revanth Reddy had earlier promised to grant full title rights to beneficiaries of assigned lands but had failed to implement the commitment.

“Revanth Reddy promised that he would award full title rights to those with assigned lands. Not only has he abstained from doing so, but he has also resorted to forcefully acquiring assigned lands across the state,” she alleged.

She demanded that the Chief Minister immediately fulfil the promise made to citizens regarding assigned land rights.

‘Revanth Rakshasa Rajyam' Prevailing in Telangana

Kavitha further accused the Telangana government of allowing large-scale land grabbing and alleged that poor and vulnerable sections were being targeted.

Describing the current administration as ‘Revanth Rakshasa Rajyam’ (RRR), she alleged that the Chief Minister and his family members were involved in land grabbing.

“‘Revanth Rakshasa Rajyam’ or RRR is prevailing in Telangana. The Chief Minister and his family members are ‘land thieves’,” she alleged.

Kavitha also made a series of allegations against the Chief Minister’s family and political associates, claiming that land acquisition had become a major focus of the government.

Using a reference to the popular “Buy One, Get One” marketing model, she said the political scenario in Telangana was now resembling a “BOGO” arrangement, alleging that political leaders were accompanied by their family members in positions of influence.

“The same is happening now in Telangana politics: vote for Revanth and the 7 brothers come along; vote for Sridhar Babu and get his brother for free; vote for the Deputy CM and his family follows,” she said.

Kavitha alleged that the government was using its power against economically weaker sections and called for an end to what she described as the “bulldozing of the poor”.

‘Fight for Your Land Rights, TRS Will Stand With You'

Reiterating her party’s commitment to protecting the land rights of poorer sections, Kavitha urged people to resist any attempts to take away their land.

She assured landowners that the Telangana Rakshana Sena would stand with them and fight against any alleged attempt by the government to acquire their property.

“Pick up sticks and fight for your rights if they eye your lands. Telangana Rakshana Sena will stand by you and fight for your rights,” she said.

Kavitha further said the party would not allow the government to take away people’s land and promised to protect their property.

“We will protect your lands with our lives and not let the government grab an inch,” she said.

The announcement of Bhu Lakshmi places land redistribution and land rights at the centre of the Telangana Rakshana Sena’s political agenda, with Kavitha positioning the proposed scheme as a key measure for achieving social and economic empowerment of landless families across the state.