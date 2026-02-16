CCTV Captures Bhubaneswar Blast On Rooftop: ‘Bombmaker’ And Mother Killed After Crude Device Detonates, NIA Probes 'Larger Conspiracy' | Image: Republic

Bhubaneswar: A massive explosion that rocked the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has taken a dramatic turn.

The investigation into the explosion that rocked the Airfield Police Station limits on January 27, 2026. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe after the deaths of the prime suspect and his mother.

Disturbing CCTV footage has now emerged, capturing the moment of a high-intensity blast.

Fatalities and Critical Injuries

The explosion, which occurred in the Azad Nagar locality, has claimed two lives.

The prime accused, Sehnawaz Malik (26), a known history-sheeter with a criminal record, and his mother, Lizatun Bibi (51), both succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Two other individuals, Truptimayee Mahal (23), Malik’s fiancée, a Hindu woman who was present at the site during the explosion and Amiya Mallick (27), a close associate of the prime accused, remain in critical condition at a private medical care centre.

Malik was reportedly the primary "bombmaker" and was handling high-grade explosive materials on the rooftop of his residence at the time of the detonation.

The statements of Truptimayee Mahal and Amiya Mallick will be recorded as soon as they are declared medically fit.

Disturbing CCTV Evidence

Newly accessed CCTV footage from the neighbourhood shows a massive fireball erupting on the terrace of a building and a violent eruption of flames and thick white smoke.

The blast was so immense that it caused immediate panic in the neighbourhood, with residents seen fleeing their homes in the footage.

Initial forensic reports have confirmed the presence of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) traces and raw gunpowder scattered across the rooftop.

The "Bomb-Making" Angle

Initial forensic analysis by the Commissionerate Police and the Bomb Squad confirmed traces of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a significant quantity of gunpowder at the scene.

Investigators believe the explosion occurred accidentally while the group was allegedly handling or manufacturing live bombs on the rooftop.

NIA Launches "Larger Conspiracy" Investigation

Given the presence of IED components and Shahnawaz’s reported prior criminal record, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped in to lead a detailed investigation.

Central agents are currently scrutinising digital footprints and mobile records of the deceased, analysing the CCTV footage to determine if any other associates fled the scene post-blast.

Residents in Azad Nagar remain on edge as the NIA and police continue to conduct searches in the area to ensure no other explosive materials are stored in the vicinity.

The presence of a Hindu woman in the household of a history-sheeter involved in bomb-making has led the Commissionerate Police to investigate a "Love Jihad" angle.

Detectives are currently looking into the nature of the relationship and whether coercion or a broader radicalisation plot was involved.